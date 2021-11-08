Big Bird gets COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (WJW)– Everyone’s favorite 8-foot-tall yellow bird got vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Big Bird posted on Twitter that his wing is a little sore after the shot. Even though he premiered on Sesame Street in 1969, Big Bird is 6 years old so he just become eligible for the vaccine.

“It’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird said on his verified account.

The character has been featured in public service announcements for decades, including a 1970s campaign on the measles vaccine.

The news didn’t sit well with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who got into a Twitter spat with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane over Big Bird’s vaccine.

