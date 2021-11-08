CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bird gets COVID-19 vaccine

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WJW)– Everyone’s favorite 8-foot-tall yellow bird got vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Big Bird posted on Twitter that his wing is a little sore after the shot. Even though he premiered on Sesame Street in 1969, Big Bird is 6 years old so he just become eligible for the vaccine.

“It’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird said on his verified account.

The character has been featured in public service announcements for decades, including a 1970s campaign on the measles vaccine.

The news didn’t sit well with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who got into a Twitter spat with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane over Big Bird’s vaccine.

CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynews13.com

Big Bird parody account goes viral, claiming he will unseat Cruz

DALLAS — A group of parody Twitter accounts representing Sesame Street characters has gone viral after trolling Sen. Ted Cruz, who earlier in the week ruffled Big Bird’s feathers when he accused the Muppet character of being a government shill for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids. On Nov. 6, Big...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Big Bird Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Just in Time for Child Approval

Big Bird is one of the first on Sesame Street to get protection against COVID-19 -- and while some might question why he's late to the party ... the timing makes sense for his audience. The 8-foot costumed character made the big announcement on Twitter Saturday -- the first time...
PETS
wdiy.org

Big Bird got 'vaccinated' against COVID-19, drawing outrage from Republicans

Big Bird ruffled some conservatives' feathers this weekend by announcing that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The beloved Muppet tweeted on Saturday that he had gotten the shot, which is newly available for Americans between the ages of 5 and 11. Big Bird has been a fixture of children's television since 1969 but is officially 6 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Big Bird has been vaccinated against COVID-19

To help educate kids about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get it, Big Bird from "Sesame Street" announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!" Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus on the social media site. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

