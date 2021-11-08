CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Report Details What Deputies Found at Slain Student Miya Marcano's Apartment

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators in Orange County have revealed more details from the initial report that was filed when slain college student Miya Marcano was reported missing. The incident report from Sept. 24 was initially released in October, but many of the details were heavily redacted. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pittsburg Police Arrest Child Abduction Suspect With Distinctive Facial Tattoo

PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — A female suspect with a distinctive facial tattoo was arrested early Friday after investigators say she brazenly strolled up to an idling SUV, jumped inside and drove off with a 1-year-old girl strapped in a car seat in the back. Officers obtained video surveillance from a Wing Stop security camera of the woman who was described as a white female adult in her 30’s, with medium build and with an unknown tattoo on her face. ALSO READ: 4-Month-Old Baby Inside Stolen Minivan Found Safe in Concord; Suspect At Large Early Friday morning, Pittsburg police received a call from a concerned...
PITTSBURG, CA
Click10.com

Police: Ex-corrections employee fatally shot boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman who used to be a federal corrections employee is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Sunday night after he tried ending their relationship, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Lauderdale Lakes woman was killed by her brother, neighbors say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The woman killed Wednesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes is LaWanda Hall, known affectionately by her nickname Ms. Pinky, and neighbors say it was her brother who did it. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Aaron Collier, 62, was arrested and faces one count of premeditated murder.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for 21-year-old woman after man’s murder in Broward

MIAMI – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 21-year-old woman who is accused of killing a 26-year-old man in unincorporated central Broward County. Detectives believe Keniesia Nikitress Lewis and Chauncey McFadden got into an argument about 4:45 a.m., on May 8, in the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

1930s gangsters, gang killings, prison escape: Ross Twp. police want to find former chief’s family

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down family members of a former police chief killed by a gang in 1932. According to a social media post, Chief Vernon Porter Moses was shot and killed while trying to arrest members of the John Maug Gang on May 3, 1932. The deadly shooting happened at the intersection of Perry Highway and West View Avenue, which is near what is now the Port Authority bus garage.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Respond In Less Than A Minute After ShotSpotter Alert; 1 Man Arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A recent ShotSpotter alert helped deputies respond to a scene in less than a minute and make an arrest. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Nov. 4, they got a 1 and 6 round ShotSpotter alert from an unspecified location in the south county area. Deputies were dispatched to the scene within 5 seconds – and the first deputy got to the location in just 41 seconds, the sheriff’s office says. With the help of air support, deputies spotted several people of interest inside and outside of a home. A probation search was soon done and deputies discovered a gun with an extended magazine. Drugs – including cocaine, meth and prescription pills – were also discovered. One man, 22-year-old Dayan Soto, was arrested after the search. He’s now facing charges of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner as well as several drug-related charges.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy