San Francisco, CA

Last chance to nominate for our 40 Under 40 class of 2022

By Diana K. Murphy
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
With the start and stops this year as the Covid vaccine became widely available and the Bay Area began to open up (then closed, then opened again), it was a truly...

Early Money: 11 Bay Area startups just raised $230M in Series A funds, led by Landing AI's jumbo round

Google Brain founder Andrew Ng's latest artificial-intelligence venture raised a whopping $57 million in new funding this week, topping the charts for recent Series A rounds. Landing AI Corp., Ng's startup, is developing computer vision technology to help companies detect manufacturing defects. It raised money from a collection of investors, including from the venture arms of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., as well as from Ng's own venture outfit, AI Fund.
Embark Trucks, Backblaze join Bay Area's record flood of new public companies

Two more Bay Area businesses made their stock debuts Thursday in what has been a record year for new public companies from the region. San Francisco-based self-driving tech company Embark Trucks Inc. entered the Nasdaq with the ticker symbol of EMBK and a valuation of about $5 billion after merging with blank check company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II. Its shares dropped by about 11% on Thursday, going as low as $8.65 after opening at $10.
S.F. grocery delivery social network switches up model and turns local ambitions national

A Q&A with Jupiter CEO Chad Munroe on the new vision for a national social e-commerce network. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SFBT Wednesday Digest: Union Square loses big retailer; Former solar boss gets 30 years

Good morning, Bay Area. Inflation is on the rise as U.S. consumer prices were 6.2% higher this October than last October, the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. Meanwhile here in the city, Mayor London Breed has supported the recall of three school board members — board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins — saying she backs “the parents’ call for change.” Speaking of a recalls, the city's Department of Elections said Tuesday that it has certified a petition to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and that the special election will take place on June 7, 2022.
Newsom warns of winter Covid-19 surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom ended an otherwise positive briefing on California’s economy Tuesday with a warning about a new surge in Covid-19 cases he expects to see this winter. “Last week we literally were planning out our winter surge strategy, prepositioning assets in anticipation of what’s going to happen in the next few weeks,” Newsom said at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey, “making sure we have staffing not only within the state, but that we have organized potential staffing that we’ll have to bring in from out of the state.”
Largest Nonprofit Housing Developers

This List includes nonprofit housing developers headquartered in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties. Information was obtained from IRS 990 forms and SFBT research.
Largest Nonprofit Capital Campaigns

This List includes nonprofit capital campaigns underway in 2021 for organizations located in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Total campaign amounts may include funds for non-capital purposes such as funding research or student scholarships. In case of ties, gifts/pledges received to date was used as secondary ranking criteria.
