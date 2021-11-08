Last chance to nominate for our 40 Under 40 class of 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom ended an otherwise positive briefing on California’s economy Tuesday with a warning about a new surge in Covid-19 cases he expects to see this winter. “Last week we literally were planning out our winter surge strategy, prepositioning assets in anticipation of what’s going to happen in the next few weeks,” Newsom said at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey, “making sure we have staffing not only within the state, but that we have organized potential staffing that we’ll have to bring in from out of the state.”

