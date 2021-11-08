AU Health, Gold Cross expecting COVID vaccines for kids 5-11 this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Some local health care providers haven’t gotten their hands on the COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 yet.

Augusta University Health expects to get their first doses this week. They say they have a plan, and they’ll hit the ground running.

“We received communication from the Department of Public Health back in October about placing an order for a vaccine,” Dr. Joshua Wyche of AU Health said. “We placed our order, and then when we followed up last week on when we should receive that vaccine, we were told we would receive it early this week.”

AU Health isn’t the only place feeling the delay. Gold Cross hasn’t received their order yet either. But like AU, they expect their shipment this week.

“We are readily awaiting information about when we will be able to start the next phase of vaccinations, which means we will be able to vaccinate people five and up,” Michael Meyers of Gold Cross said.

Both Dr. Wyche and Meyers say they’re eager to get going.

“We’re excited and waiting for that information to come to us. We are hopeful that it can come at any time now,” Meyers said.

Dr. Wyche says AU’s vaccination efforts will be focused in pediatric offices during regular appointments, as well as some vaccine clinics.

He says for parents who are on the fence about getting their child the shot, talk to your child’s pediatrician.

“Our number one thing we say is reach out to your pediatrician,” Dr. Wyche said. “Your pediatrician knows your child best. You’ve already entrusted your child’s care to them, and that pediatrician wants to engage with you in that conversation.”

Appointments can’t be scheduled until the vaccines are received, but in the mean time, you can find out where it is already available on Vaccines.gov , or the Department of Public Health’s website.

