The Chamber Minute: Wednesday Business Connection

The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber is seeking the public’s input for nominations for the 2022 Business Recognition Awards. Nominations for businesses and individuals doing big things around southwest Michigan will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 8 through December 3. The winners will be presented at the 2022 Business Recognition Event on February 24 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. There are several categories of awards. They are the Economic Impact Award, the Small Business of the Year Award, the Non-Profit Excellence Award, and the Best New Business Award. There are also awards for individuals. They are the Rising Star Award and the Pat Moody Award, which recognizes an individual who has made their mark on the community. You can learn more about the awards and submit your suggestions at the chamber’s website.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO