The Chamber Minute: Wednesday Business Connection

By Covid-19
World Link
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since almost 130 of you participated in our four sessions in October. We had a good mix of variety at WBC with a focus on the Coos Curry Douglas Economic Development Corporation (50 years...

Hammond Daily Star

Black Chamber promotes businesses

The Tangipahoa Regional Black Chamber spent Saturday promoting new businesses. The organization's leaders hope other businesses join the chamber as a way to improve their presence in the community. The intention is to help business owners write their business plans, gain resources and achieve business sustainability, they said. The chamber...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Chamber Ambassadors Recognize Local Businesses

The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Yoga Borealis is a new yoga studio located in historic downtown Alexandria owned and operated by Jen Frohne. Frohne offers various types of yoga classes including vinyasa, slow flow vinyasa, yin and gentle yoga. She also offers retail at her studio which features many Minnesota-made items by women. Learn more by visiting yogaborealismn.com.
Daily Jefferson County Union

Whitewater Chamber welcomes ReVamp Nutrition to city's business community

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed a new member business, ReVamp Nutrition, to the business community in Whitewater. ReVamp Nutrition is a new smoothie and juice bar providing healthy and tasty meal options for Whitewater residents. “We’re thrilled to welcome ReVamp Nutrition to our community and...
WHITEWATER, WI
San Diego Business Journal

North San Diego Business Chamber Garners 5-Star Accreditation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has once again awarded the North San Diego Business Chamber with its 5-Star Accreditation. The designation, awarded to just 3% of local Chambers nationwide, is given by the U.S. Chamber in recognition of "sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community. "
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Oregon State
MARATHON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES 2021 BUSINESS AWARDS

The Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 winners of the Chamber Business Awards. Nominated from the community by the chamber board, the eventual winners were chosen by votes from chamber members. “These awards represent the best of the best,” said chamber CEO Daniel Samess. The following businesses have set an exemplary standard in Marathon with their unique contributions to our community. Keys Weekly will feature four of the eight winners this week, with the rest included in next week’s issue.
MARATHON, FL
Grand Junction Chamber anticipates OSHA ETS business impact

COVID-19 vaccines have been available to everyone 16 and older since April, 12 and older since May, and five to eleven since November, but now vaccine requirements or tests will be mandatory in January for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Diane Schwenke says, “For businesses overall, and frankly a lot of our small businesses that are going to be swept up in this, this is going to be an incredible burden.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Helping connect NASA with small businesses

The growth in the space industry hasn’t been limited to the big companies everyone’s heard of. Small businesses have also seen a growth in their bottom lines. A lot of the credit for that goes to people like Glenn Delgado. He’s the head of NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs. Delgado was recently recognized by the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce for his commitment to supporting women-owned small businesses. Since he will be retiring soon, I wanted to make sure we had the chance to speak with him about his career and what he’s seen in the industry.
SMALL BUSINESS
Great Bend Chamber welcomes new business, Yo Dog Wieners

The Great Bend Chamber Ambassador’s Club hosted a ribbon-cutting at Dry Lake Brewing for Yo Dog Wieners. Yo Dog Wieners is owned and operated by Josh and Laura Blankenship. In talking to the group about Yo Dog, Laura said, “We are the Chipotle for hot dogs. With over 20 toppings offered, our customers are able to create their perfect wiener every time they visit.”
GREAT BEND, KS
The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosts inaugural Woodlands Area Business Summit

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce held The Woodlands Area Business Summit on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Lone Star College System Office in The Woodlands. The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce believes in the growth and development of businesses and is committed to providing continuing education and executive training. The Business Summit provided access to leading edge corporate resources which enables competitive and productive functioning, while maintaining a healthy business culture for all employees. Attendance was available both virtually and in-person.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Plainville Chamber of Commerce: Calendar features a dozen local businesses

PLAINVILLE - The Plainville Chamber of Commerce is featuring 12 local businesses, selected via raffle, in the organization’s inaugural business calendar. The 2022 calendar will be distributed free of charge to community residents. The featured businesses were randomly chosen at a recent chamber board meeting, according to co-president Quinn Wazorko-Christopher. The calendar will also include a listing of all chamber member businesses.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Chamber of Commerce: New businesses and some changes

Congratulations to Jorgenson’s on becoming part of the Ramada by Wyndham flag for their hotel at 1714 11th Ave. Stop by Jorgie’s Grill for great home-cooked meals and warm hospitality. Check them out at www.jorgensonsinn.com or call (406) 442-1770. If you happen to drive out Canyon Ferry Road – stop...
HELENA, MT
Chamber Taking Input On Business Recognition Awards

The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber is seeking the public’s input for nominations for the 2022 Business Recognition Awards. Nominations for businesses and individuals doing big things around southwest Michigan will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 8 through December 3. The winners will be presented at the 2022 Business Recognition Event on February 24 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. There are several categories of awards. They are the Economic Impact Award, the Small Business of the Year Award, the Non-Profit Excellence Award, and the Best New Business Award. There are also awards for individuals. They are the Rising Star Award and the Pat Moody Award, which recognizes an individual who has made their mark on the community. You can learn more about the awards and submit your suggestions at the chamber’s website.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Rochester Chamber of Commerce awards top 100 fastest-growing businesses

Rochester, N.Y. — Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted its 35th annual top 100 banquet Thursday evening. Premium Mortgage Corporation, GreenSpark Solar, and AmBuild lead 2021's list of fastest-growing privately held businesses in Rochester. Premium Mortgage, took the number one spot. “The Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program serves as...
ROCHESTER, NY
Greater Ossipee chamber announces business of year

OSSIPEE — The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Business of the Year award and Businessperson of the Year awards at its annual dinner on Oct. 20. This year’s event was at Indian Mound Golf Course, hosted by Jonathan Rivers and his team. After hosting 2020 virtually, it was fantastic to be able to celebrate in person with the chamber members.
OSSIPEE, NH
The State Chamber on the State of Business

The head of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says while certain parts of the state’s economy are returning to pre-pandemic levels there are still sections that are impacted by supply chain issues and worker shortages. Indy Politics speaks with Kevin Brinegar, the president of the Indiana Chamber. In the Leon-Tailored...
BUSINESS
Mountain Raise connects small businesses with local investors

Supporters of Asheville’s small businesses have long urged Western North Carolina to shop locally. But now, Mountain BizWorks wants to convince the mountain community to invest locally, too. That’s why the Asheville-based nonprofit is hosting its second Mountain Raise Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing. The event features...
ASHEVILLE, NC
A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

Mint Hill Five and Dime Store was open from 1959-1977. Located on Fairview Road, it was then named The Mint Hill Road East. John Black sold everything from his store from sewing notions to toys and holiday gifts. Customers could always find beautiful floral arrangements made by long-time employee Margaret Flowe. Another employee, Ms. Benton brought her sewing machine to work and sewed dresses to sell. Young men would enter model car contests for trophy prizes.
MINT HILL, NC
Greenville Chamber recruiting small business owners for 2022 Minority Business Accelerator

The Greenville Chamber announced Oct. 28 it is accepting applications for its 2022 Upstate Minority Business Accelerator (MBA) program. The 12-month program works to support and scale high-potential minority-owned firms by providing targeted training, as well as access to business coaches and large corporations. During the first six months, participants...
GREENVILLE, SC
Ocala chamber looking for $190,000 contract renewal for business retention, attraction services

The local chamber of commerce is hoping city of Ocala officials will renew a $190,000 contract for business retention and attraction services. The matter will come before the Ocala City Council during its next regular meeting on November 2, when council members will vote on whether to renew the city’s annual agreement with the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP).
OCALA, FL

