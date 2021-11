Caroline Vernon is a Career Transition Practice Leader at Intoo. We've all seen the headlines. The "Great Resignation" is upon us. We are again living with the reality of talent shortages and low unemployment, battling it out for top talent, reevaluating our job postings, checking and double-checking for unconscious bias and making sure that our benefit offerings are cutting-edge. But how many of us are thinking about our candidate experience? What are candidates saying online about what it feels like to apply to your carefully crafted job postings? How long is your application? What about whether candidates think they are being treated fairly during the interviewing process? Are they being ghosted by your internal recruiters or hiring managers?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO