Lady Red cross country ended the season with a strong finish at the 6A State Championship in Augusta this past weekend. Hallie West was back at the state meet as a junior after qualifying her freshman year. She ran her fastest time of the season with her and Isabela Gutierrez pushing each other the entire race. Gutierrez headed into the state meet as just a freshman this year and continued to improve her time just as she has done every meet this year.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO