WATCH: Jake Kyman Talks Friendly Fire Eye Injury, Working on 3-Point Shot

One of the Bruins' sharpshooters saw his shooting numbers dip last season.

UCLA men’s basketball guard/forward Jake Kyman talked to reporters Monday about his extensive list of NIL deals, how he’s trying to get back to his freshman year numbers from deep and where he think he fits in with so many passers.



JAKE KYMAN

Myles elbow you?

Uh yeah, a couple weeks ago, I took an elbow to the face from Myles, just a rebounding battle. It's basketball, it happens, it is what it is.

Big elbow to get hit by?

Yeah, it's a big elbow for sure. My face is – my whole eye was purple up here. But yeah, it's gotten better over time.

How are you trying to get back to your freshman success shooting the ball?

Just shooting with confidence. In the offseason, just shoot from every spot, every which way you can shoot, coming in, sprinting down, coming off picks, everything. It's just confidence, keep shooting, that's really the only way a shooter can get better is just focusing on the craft of shooting and that's happened.

Consistent glitch in your shot with technique last year?

Nothing technique-wise, I think it was all up in the mind right here, just maybe thinking too much, worried about stuff instead of shooting the ball like I know how to shoot it.

Difficult transition from shooting in practice to shooting in a game?

Yeah, I shot well in practice. Just game jitters and stuff, some things happen here and there, whatever. But yeah, I'm shooting well in practice now, focusing on the game, just keeping the stroke right, getting shots up in Pauley when I can, keeping everything in focus and making sure I keep shooting the ball as well as I can.

How do you stay focused?

Just try to block out the noise. The main thing is not thinking too much. Shooters shoot, so the best shooters – Klay Thompson, Steph, Reggie Miller, you can go down the line – they just, you can't think about the last shot, just focus on the next one. Even if it goes in or out, you gotta think about the next one going in.

Ever talk to Reggie Miller?

I have not, I would love to talk with him if I could, but yeah.

Are you the leader in NIL deals on the team?

Yeah, maybe I am, I'm not sure. But I try to focus on business stuff outside of basketball as well and grow myself as a person in the business world, focusing on things that basketball has taught me and using my platform that I can and bringing that other places in my life, aspects that I can put forward into the world.

One deal snowball into another with good feedback from companies?

Yeah, so I talked to some other companies and then kinda some companies have talked to me and I've had smaller deals and then more and more come to me and talk to me about other stuff. So like you said, a snowball effect of seeing who you are as a person, have you done other deals as well and then kind of jumping on that.

What deals do you have?

Um, I mean, I have a bunch. If you go to my website at jakekyman.com, there's a bunch there, so just check that out.

Is it 10 or more?

It's definitely like 10 or more, yeah. Somewhere around there, yeah, I'm not totally sure.

Playing in front of fans again?

I mean, it was amazing. You love playing in front of fans, hearing them screaming, loud noise from everyone so it was – it wasn't a big adjustment, but being from playing in front of no one to having all the fans that love and cheer for you, it was pretty fun and exciting.

No fans affect your shooting or focus last year?

Um, you can say maybe a little bit, just – the fans do help, being the energy and having more of a focused mindset. Playing for fans and stuff, having the crowd cheering, you definitely do bring yourself up a little more, but I wouldn't say that was the main reason.

Help you offensively to have so many other weapons on this team?

You know, other guys can get in the paint, we have so many guys down low who can score, 3-point shooters all around, guys who can get in the midrange, drive to the basket, point guards passing the ball. I mean, we have everyone on this team who can do it, so just being able to have other people who are capable of doing stuff will expand my game and leave me open more. Teammates are the best thing to happen for me and everyone else to be able to get everyone open since everyone's a threat on the floor and they have to guard all five of us instead of three, two, four, however many.

How has the team defense improved?

Defense is definitely been a big focus. I know during the year we weren't the greatest on defense and then towards the tournament we got way better. But that's one of our focuses, staying ready on defense to create offense. We definitely have the length, the athleticism and the players to do it this year, so we could be on fo the best defensive teams in the country, for sure.

