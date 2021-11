Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, has decided to seek re-election for a third term in the U.S House in Iowa’s new third congressional district. Axne, who had been considering a run for governor, says she took some time to make the decision because she wanted to assess where she could “make the most impact” for Iowa.

