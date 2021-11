The Tahlequah Daily Press’ annual Shop Tahlequah promotion gears up this week ahead of the holiday shopping season. Customers could win big prizes, and local merchants are expected to increase revenue during the promotion. Customers are given raffle tickets for every $10 spent up to $100, and one ticket per $100 spent thereafter. Those who receive entries have a chance to win items provided by area businesses, but also could score cash, with $3,000 being the grand prize.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO