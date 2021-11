The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back in Week 9 after losing 31-7 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Next on their schedule are the 5-2 Buffalo Bills. You could argue that this game will be even more difficult than last week’s. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have the top offense in the NFL. They also have the best defense in the league, allowing an average of 12 points per game. The fact that they’ve shut down the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans may skew the statistics a bit but even if you don’t count those two games, they still have a pretty good defense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO