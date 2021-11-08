The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

6. Shakes the Clown (1991) “Shakes the Clown” is a comedy about a party clown who is a serious alcoholic. Written, starring and directed by the comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, the film includes many of his comedian friends in its cast, including Adam Sandler, Paul Dooley, Kathy Griffin and Robin Williams. What makes it a dark comedy is both its vulgar humor and its serious portrayal of advanced-stage alcoholism. When alcohol is introduced as a subject in comedies, there are often a few moments of schadenfreude over drunken mishaps, but “Shakes the Clown” also uses those moments for serious reflection on the severity of the disease. Even from the moment of the opening scene, Shakes is seen vomiting as he struggles to get himself up from a bathroom floor, not a typical portrayal of a party clown, and clearly not the slapstick opener one might expect.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO