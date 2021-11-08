Housing Inventory Nov 8th Update: Inventory Down 3.1% Week-over-week

Every condo building and HOA is different, and every association board is a unique blend of personalities. Two neighboring associations may take very different approaches to identical daily challenges, even if the issues facing them are essentially the same. New Jersey housing laws cover certain specific legal issues, but there's really no official handbook for boards to follow that covers the other stuff. The answers to questions like, "How personally engaged is your board with your association members?" for example, or "Does your board have a formal process for cultivating new board members?" are hard to quantify.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO