CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Always been a tackler’: Youngstown native talks about upbringing helping his success with Browns

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crEuO_0cqYoThk00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native and Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill discussed how his upbringing in Youngstown helped him become the player he is on Monday during a press conference.

Hill registered two sacks in the Browns win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Youngstown native makes Browns history in win over Bengals

“I feel like it just comes from my upbringing,” Hill said. “Growing up in Youngstown that is one of the things we did, we made sure we were out there tackling for sure.”

He was originally credited with three sacks but had one taken away following the game.

“There wasn’t too much passing going on especially in the winter time. So if there was one thing we were going to learn it was how to tackle. I feel like that is where it came from,” Hill said.

On the year, Hill has two sacks and 30 tackles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Youngstown native makes Browns history in win over Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Troy Hill made history on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns in their 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hill registered three sacks in the game, which is the most by a defensive back in a single game in franchise history. He is in his...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns finally showed up and played the way everyone was expecting them to coming into the 2021 season. After a 41-16 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns look to keep rolling against the New England Patriots on Sunday. New England, however, is having a run similar to...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce Notable Roster Move Before Game vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns may have to rely on a practice squad running back to help beat the Patriots on Sunday. The Browns can’t catch a break as of late. Baker Mayfield is playing through injuries. Running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are out for Week 10 versus New England. And they’re starting to fall behind in the AFC North.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Weather#American Football
clnsmedia.com

Patriots Game Plan: How the Pats Win a Battle in the Trenches Against the Browns

For those still into old-school, smash-mouth football, then Patriots-Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday is the game for you. These are two organizations that are thankfully still investing and developing in the trenches. Although it took New England longer to gel, both teams see the fruits of their labor as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy