The timeline for the completion of a new surf and skate park coming to Myrtle Beach has been announced. The park will be part of a 20 acre complex between the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center and Robert Grissom Parkway. It will include a 10,000 seat amphitheater as well as 38 bungalows for visitors. The company behind the park, American Surf Parks, says with proper funding and the right permits, completion should be in 2023.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO