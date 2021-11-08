CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Kemp starts celebrations early as Veterans Day nears

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Day is Thursday, November 11....

www.11alive.com

ua.edu

Celebrate Veterans Day at Special Events for Veterans, Community

The University of Alabama is honoring veterans this year with several special events. Here’s what’s happening around campus and in Tuscaloosa. Veterans, service members and dependents are invited to drop by the Office for Veteran and Military Affairs for an open house. Lunch will be provided for attendees. No registration is required.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCTV

Gadsden County celebrates Veterans Day with a day of appreciation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To celebrate Veterans Day, the Gadsden County Board of Commissions hosted a day of appreciation. Veterans Day is a day dedicated to those who served in the U.S. military, who risked their lives for this country. Gadsden County wanted to be sure their local heroes know they’re valued.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
KSLA

Military veteran shares importance of celebrating Veterans Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United States will honor the brave women and men who served our country on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Military veteran Kenneth Epperson has served with the Veteran’s Celebration Committee for several years. The committee has hosted veteran’s ceremonies and parades for over a decade.
SHREVEPORT, LA
stjohnsource.com

Governor Issues Proclamation Commemorating Veterans Day in USVI

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued a proclamation commemorating Thursday, Nov. 11, as “Veterans Day,” which also is known as Armistice Day, and has proclaimed the month of November as Military Families Month in honor of all members past and present of the U.S. military and the loved ones who support them.
POLITICS
unfspinnaker.com

Veterans Day: background and UNF celebrations

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and the UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center (MRVC) will be commemorating those who fight for our freedom. On Nov. 11 of each year, the United States observes Veterans Day. It is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring military veterans, who have served in the U.S armed forces.
FESTIVAL
Wicked Local

Plymouth announces Veterans Day celebration

PLYMOUTH — Veterans Day will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Blue Room at Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. The guest of honor this year is Nick Eufrazio and his family. Eufrazio was critically injured in Afghanistan. He was deployed to Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in July 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was wounded by an enemy hand grenade blast on Nov. 21, 2010. After two years of intensive care, setbacks and rehabilitation, he returned to Plymouth in December 2012, where he resides with his family.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabamians celebrate National Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be celebrated in communities throughout the state and nation Thursday, Nov. 11. The day honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Birmingham is home to the nation’s oldest, longest and largest Veterans Day parade. World War II veteran Raymond Weeks, who was from Birmingham, wanted to organize an event to honor all veterans, not just those who died in World War I and were honored on Armistice Day each Nov. 11. America’s first Veterans Day celebration occurred in Birmingham in 1947, and the holiday officially replaced Armistice Day in 1954. Weeks was director of the National Veterans Day Celebration for 38 years and, in 1982, received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Ronald Reagan.
ALABAMA STATE
New Haven Register

Midlanders gather to celebrate Veterans Day

A crowd gathered in front of the Midland Veterans Memorial in Downtown Midland late Thursday morning to honor past and present veterans. Joe Dufort, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3651, acted as the master of ceremonies. Dufort welcomed those present and explained the significance of Veterans Day and its ceremonies.
POLITICS
ucbjournal.com

Student veterans at the center of Tech Veterans Day celebrations

COOKEVILLE – When Benjamin Iles graduated from high school in Wilson County, he decided to follow his family’s footsteps and serve his country in the United States Marine Corps instead of going to college. Six years later, Iles has the opportunity to pursue a college degree. Iles is a freshman...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRG News 5

Hundreds celebrate Veterans Day in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For veterans like William Lewis, Veterans Day is a day where people give him thanks for his service. “It’s hard for me not to choke up when I hear the National Anthem,” Lewis said. “I love Pensacola. I love the United States of America, and I’m proud to be a veteran.” […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Radar Online.com

Ex-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Homeless Sleeping In Tents On United States Department of Veterans Affairs Property, 'It Pisses Me Off'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not holding back when spilling his thoughts on the state of veterans in the country, especially during Veterans Day. Radar obtained an exclusive video of the former governor saying he is furious after learning that people who have fought for the country have to live in tents on the government's property. The clip was filmed by a community organizer for the AFTP foundation named Sennett Devermont.
HOMELESS
WLOS.com

ABCCM celebrates Veterans Day by serving veterans lunch

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ABCCM found a tasty way to thank veterans -- a barbeque lunch served in four locations. This year's event had a special emphasis on veterans just back from Afghanistan. "Afghanistan returning veterans aren't being recognized very much, and we wanted to do something to recognize them...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Mountaineer

Junaluska Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

A large crowd of parents, veterans and community members gathered for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Junaluska Elementary School on Nov. 10. The ceremony was held outdoors; fourth- and fifth-grade Student Council members narrated the event. Morgan, Kendzi, and Brady Epps, fifth-grade triplets, were the keynote speakers. They honored their father, Army veteran Capt. Brock Epps.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Red Bluff Daily News

Veterans and pets at Armistice Day nears

World War I, also known as the First World War or the Great War, was a global war that originated in Europe and lasted from July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918. At the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, fighting stopped, putting an end to the bloodshed per the terms of an armistice agreement signed that day.
MILITARY
WXIA 11 Alive

No, Veterans Day does not honor active-duty service members

Every year on Nov. 11, the nation pauses to recognize Veterans Day. But the Department of Defense says there is a bit of confusion about whom the day honors. Does Veterans Day honor active-duty service members?. THE SOURCES. U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) United...
FESTIVAL
Times Gazette

Greenfield schools celebrate Veterans Day

Buckskin Elementary fifth graders held their Veterans Day program on Nov. 10 and are pictured during the finale of their show as they display the American flag. Rainsboro Elementary is holding its program next week. Veterans are escorted into the McClain High School gym before the start of a Veterans...
GREENFIELD, OH
Washington Examiner

Biden administration disrespects deserving veterans

Politics in America have perhaps never been as divided and polarized as they are right now. But one thing everyone can and should agree on is that government has an obligation to attend to the needs of the brave men and women who served this country in uniform. Although the...
MILITARY

