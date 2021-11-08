CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Macy's to lift minimum wage to $15 an hour as labor market tightens

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZvZN_0cqYoGTX00

(Reuters) - Macy’s Inc will raise the minimum wage of its more than 100,000 U.S. employees to $15 an hour by May, the department store chain said on Monday, as retailers fight to hire and retain workers in an increasingly competitive labor market.

A nationwide labor shortage driven by the pandemic has spurred retailers to raise wages and provide more benefits this year, with many worried that they will not have enough workers in stores and warehouses during the holiday shopping season.

In September, Amazon.com Inc said it had increased its average starting wage in the United States to more than $18 an hour, while Walmart Inc has also touted raises in average hourly wages this year.

Macy’s also said it would invest to increase compensation and benefits for employees across the company, and spend $35 million on a debt-free education benefit program for U.S. workers over the next four years.

Once the increases take effect, Macy’s average base pay will be above $17 an hour, the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A lumber CEO who raised his minimum wage to $15 an hour and embraced 'overstaffing' explains why companies need to be 'pro-employee' to solve the labor shortage

So-called labor shortages are still cropping up across the country, as employers struggle to staff up. But Stinson Dean, CEO of Deacon Lumber, told Bloomberg that his company is overstaffed. He says that's because he doesn't overwork his team and he pays them a reasonable wage. "We have a very...
ECONOMY
healthcaredive.com

Advocate Aurora bumps minimum wage to $18 per hour

Advocate Aurora Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems, said it is raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour beginning Dec. 5. The pay bump will affect roughly 41% of Advocate Aurora's more than 75,000 employees. Altogether, it will directly impact nearly 11,000 employees and another 20,000 who are already making $18 per hour but will be moved up the pay scale because of the change.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Labor Market#Compensation And Benefits#Macy S Inc#Walmart Inc
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Retailers With the Highest Starting Pay

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an increase in their baseline pay. Some retailers...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News Channel Nebraska

Push to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour underway

A STATEWIDE PUSH TO RAISE THE MINIMUM WAGE IN NEBRASKA TO $15 DOLLARS AN HOUR BY 2026 WENT VIRTUAL TODAY WITH ONE LAWMAKER AND ONE STRUGGLING WORKER TAKING THE STAGE. HANNAH ROBINSON, A WOMAN who once worked 60 HOURS A WEEK AT THE CURRENT STATE MINIMUM OF NINE DOLLARS AN HOUR, SAYS HER SITUATION LED TO BOTH MENTAL AND PHYSICAL PROBLEMS.
ADVOCACY
mycbs4.com

Macy's hourly wage now $15 and pays for college tuition in an effort to attract workers

Macy’s has become the latest retailer to offer employees higher pay and better benefits as retail companies nationwide struggle to attract much needed workers. On Monday, the department store chain announced that they will raise its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour by May 2022. Base pay will now be more than $17 an hour. Employee's will also be able to attend school, free of charge, through a new education program for workers, that covers the cost of tuition, books and fees.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Macy’s Boosts Its Hourly Wage to $15 Amid U.S. Labor Crunch

Macy’s Inc. became the latest retailer to offer employees higher pay and sweetened benefits as U.S. companies struggle to attract needed workers. The department-store chain will raise its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour across the company by next May. Macy’s is also starting an education benefit program for workers that covers the cost of tuition, books and fees, according to a statement from the company released Monday.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Minimum wage for minimum expertise

You report that the parliamentary watchdog is looking at the rules governing MPs’ second jobs (MPs could be barred from consultancy roles in sleaze clampdown, 7 November). How about capping any income from these jobs at an hourly rate that more realistically reflects the expertise offered? I would suggest the current minimum wage.
ECONOMY
WDIO-TV

Ford proposes raising Ontario's minimum wage to $15/hour

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is proposing an increase in the province's minimum wage to $15 per hour, but opponents say it's not enough. The increase from the current $14.35 would take effect Jan. 1. Ford says workers have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic and says leaders have asked for the raise.
AMERICAS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy