Family Discovers Puppy They Bought Is a Fox After Pet Starts Attacking Farm Animals

By Kelli Bender
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family in Lima, Peru, got outfoxed by an animal being sold as a dog. According to Reuters, the Soleto family bought what they thought was a puppy, which they named Run Run, from a small shop in Lima. Initially, the furry friend acted like you would expect a...

people.com

Comments / 1

