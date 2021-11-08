CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Internet goes wild for Adele's blooper reel

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adele doesn’t go “Easy On Me” when it comes...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

It's been a huge week for the January 6 investigation

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection appears to be ramping up. Its court battle to get documents from former President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying, and it is homing in on aides of former Vice President Mike Pence, who was a target of the insurrectionists.
POTUS
NME

Watch the blooper reel from Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ video shoot

Adele has shared a blooper reel from the shoot of her ‘Easy On Me’ video – you can watch it below. The singer released the comeback track and its accompanying black-and-white visuals last month (October 15) as the first preview of her fourth album, ’30’, which comes out on November 19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Moos
Person
Adele
PopSugar

Watching Adele Break Character in Her "Easy on Me" Blooper Reel Is a Damn Delight

It may only be Nov. 4, but Adele already made my entire freakin' month. Exactly three weeks after releasing the music video for her somber single "Easy on Me," the 33-year-old singer surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes blooper reel, and seeing her break character is such a damn delight. While filming on set, Adele attempted to hold back laughter as she dealt with some tricky conditions, including a finicky cassette player that kept spitting the cassette back out and a very powerful wind machine that blew rogue pieces of paper directly into her face. Watch the entire reel above to enjoy nearly two straight minutes of the songwriter being her angelic, endearing self, then catch up on everything we know about her forthcoming 30 album so far.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

It's not 'easy' to make a music video, as Adele's new blooper reel demonstrates

Making a music video is not as easy as it looks. But when Adele's involved, it does seem like a lot of fun. The Grammy-winning hitmaker posted a blooper reel video on social media and YouTube Thursday from her "Easy on Me" shoot, and we can't stop laughing. Fortunately, she can't either. (There's profanity in the video below.)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blooper#Internet
New Haven Register

Adele Can't Get a Cassette Tape to Cooperate in 'Easy on Me' Blooper Video

Adele has shared some amusing bloopers from behind the filming of her “Easy on Me” video, the lead single to her highly anticipated 30, which arrives on Nov. 19. The clip, which Adele shared on Instagram, opens with the video’s iconic moment: The singer leveling a serious look into the car mirror. In the blooper reel, she breaks into laughter. “Wait, just give me a second,” she says. The wind also gives her some trouble during a call to a friend and when she sits down to sing by an open window (the original video also contains a snippet from that scene).
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey on Adele's new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she's actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele. The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Dad Sees Her on Magazine Cover & Buys Every Copy in New Instagram Video

Tracee Ellis Ross has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. As the daughter of superstar singer Diana Ross, the 49-year-old actress was making appearances on television even as a young kid. Then, with lead roles on hit comedy series like Girlfriends and Black-ish, Ross has been a mainstay on American TV screens, while also appearing in Hollywood films and even a few music videos along the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

CNN

728K+
Followers
113K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy