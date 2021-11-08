CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber, Lyft making record profits as consumers pay high prices

By Jonathan Simmons
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pStE_0cqYo2Cc00

Uber and Lyft are boasting record profits as both companies say they are aggressively recruiting drivers to fill a void created by the pandemic.

Since the pandemic, rideshare costs have exploded across the country. Uber and Lyft -- the two largest rideshare companies in the United States that are responsible for 90% of the market -- say many drivers left the platform early in the pandemic due to concerns about the risk of contracting COVID-19. Others shifted to food delivery, which some considered a safer alternative because there’s less human contact.

Those driver shortages have led to surging costs per ride and increased wait times, the companies said.

MORE: Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks

But despite those challenges, both Uber and Lyft recently recorded their best financial performances as the companies report a new increase in drivers -- and riders.

Lyft CEO Logan Green said the company’s revenue increased 73% compared with the same time period in 2020, while Uber’s revenue increased 67%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvLFt_0cqYo2Cc00
Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Lyft CEO Logan Green and others applaud at the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony celebrating Lyft's initial public offering on March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.

While many office workers continue to work from home, others who are returning to the office and previously used public transit have shifted to ridesharing to limit contact with others.

Lyft reported an increase of 2 million more riders during the third quarter, and Uber CFO Nelson Chai said as of October, Uber has recovered about 85% of its pre-pandemic business.

On airport rides, Uber has recovered 67% of its business, Chai said. Air travel, which was decimated by the pandemic, has started to return, as the third quarter of 2021 saw the most daily passengers since 2019 . The demand for rides also has increased among those venturing out for dining and entertainment.

Along with that rising demand, Lyft reported a 45% increase in drivers compared with the same period last year, while Uber said it has increased its drivers by 65% since January. Both Uber and Lyft have created driver incentive programs to attract and retain drivers.

MORE: Uber, Lyft prices rise as demand rebounds post-pandemic

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Thursday that the company is bouncing back faster than other transportation providers in spite of increased costs for consumers using rideshare services .

“We have come back from the pandemic faster than almost any other mode of transportation despite higher pricing,” Khosrowshahi said during a quarterly earnings call. “Now, we don’t necessarily want that to be a permanent fixture, but I do think with the increased cost of labor, and frankly inflation and the increased cost of everything, I do think that prices are going to be up on a year on year basis, and as a marketplace we get a take of that.”

While the companies both previously had said they expected ride costs to drop by the end of the year, the price increases are holding steady. Rakuten Intelligence, a company that collects and analyzes e-commerce data, said in a study of credit card receipts that costs were up 40% compared with pre-pandemic costs.

MORE: Uber, Lyft prices rise as demand rebounds post-pandemic

Both Uber and Lyft posted record third quarter profits, which started July 1 and ended Sept. 30. On Nov. 2, Lyft posted an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) profit of $67.3 million. In the previous quarter, April 1 through June 30, Lyft posted an adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million, its first profit. Uber recorded its first adjusted EBITDA profit of $8 million, up from a second-quarter loss of $507 million.

Both Uber and Lyft project increased profits in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKqmv_0cqYo2Cc00
San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Uber and Lyft signage seen on a car parked on Fulton at Laguna streets on Jan. 29, 2020, in San Francisco.

Customers are still adjusting to the price increases and wait times. In San Francisco, Mary Ann Jones, who runs a nonprofit social services agency less than a half mile from Uber’s headquarters, told ABC News her rideshare expenses have increased dramatically.

MORE: Uber Q3 loss widens on investment losses, revenue up 72%

“I’m paying significantly more to get where I need to go,” said Jones, who is walking when possible rather than hailing rides. “The surges are ridiculous.”

Jones said she’s had to pay as much as $40 to travel two miles.

Despite returning business and driver increases, drivers say the funds are not trickling down to them.

The rideshare companies, however, say driver earnings are approaching peak levels.

"Driver earnings remain near all time highs due to increased utilization," Khosrowshahi said during the Nov. 4 earnings call.

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

Lyft, Uber profits soar after cost increases borne by passengers

Profits reported by U.S.-based ride sharing companies Lyft and Uber have soared, even as both companies are conducting recruitment campaigns due to a shortage of drivers. Uber and Lyft, the two ride sharing heavyweights that control 90 percent of the U.S. market, said that some drivers quit during the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis out of concerns of becoming infected by passengers.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Uber Vs. Lyft

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be about to move, but for different reasons. Uber has dropped to support. At support levels, there is a large concentration of buyers looking to pay the same price for shares. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them.
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Tank Taxi Takes On Lyft And Uber

Look out Lyft and Uber, a British hobbyist turned entrepreneur is offering customers rides in his ‘tank taxi.’ And like the rideshare model, he drives his own vehicle although his operating costs for his 1967 armored vehicle are much higher. Merlin Batchelor of Norwich picked up his 15-ton surplus ‘tank’...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Person
Logan Green
Cheddar News

Examining the State of the Ride-Share Industry After Earnings From Uber and Lyft

The two biggest names in the ride-sharing industry reported earnings this week. Uber and Lyft both beat Wall Street expectations on their top and bottom lines, as the companies and the ride-sharing industry have recently faced several challenges like the pandemic, the supply chain crisis, and driver shortages. Johnson Research Group CEO Chris Johnson joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAFFIC
Truth About Cars

Uber Finally Makes a Profit, But Not Really

On Thursday, Uber Technologies reported its first profitable quarter since the company launched in San Francisco way back in 2009. This represents a huge achievement for the company, which has been investing heavily to expand the business in the hopes that it will eventually become the world’s favored ride-hailing, courier, and food-delivery service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Metro International

Uber makes first operating profit as driver shortage eases

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. Company executives allayed investor concerns about a shortage of drivers, telling analysts that...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Lyft IPO Investors Seek Class Status in Suit Over Uber Price War

Lyft Inc. asked a California state court judge Thursday to deny class certification to a group of investors in its initial public offering who allege the ride-hailing company misled them about its market share. The company’s lawyers said the proposed class was already represented by a previously-certified class in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#San Francisco#Nasdaq
Axios

Why the electric car era is a threat to Uber and Lyft

The taxi business is going electric, which could spell trouble for ride-hailing giants like Uber and Lyft, who can't force their drivers to buy EVs. Why it matters: The two companies don't own and operate EV fleets or a charging infrastructure, and they rely on contract drivers who operate vehicles of their own choice.
CARS
editorials24.com

Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets By Reuters

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. Company executives soothed concerns about getting drivers back on the road as the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Rideshare Rebound: Breaking Down Uber's and Lyft's Big Q3

In 2019, a pair of financially unproven but promising rideshare companies debuted two of the largest public offerings of the decade, just two weeks apart from each other –– and they let just about everyone down. At the time, assessments of Uber's and Lyft's IPOs ranged from "modest" to outright...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Riding in Cars: Uber Trying to Keep Up with Lyft

Stock index futures are a little flat before the open as investors may be looking to build on Wednesday’s rally. The Fed sparked rallies in the major indices after outlining its tapering plans for November and December. Today, earnings announcements are drawing attention once again. Many investors will be watching...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
investing.com

With Fed Announcement Out Of The Way, Investors Look To Uber For A Lyft

Stock index futures were a little flat before the open as investors were looking to build on Wednesday’s rally. The Fed sparked rallies in the major indices after outlining its tapering plans for November and December. Today, earnings announcements are drawing attention once again. Many investors will be watching Uber's...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes Comeback

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report stock leapt forward on Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and said it is seeing a post-pandemic return of passengers and drivers to the roads. Shares of rival Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies,...
ECONOMY
go955.com

Lyft reports an adjusted profit as riders, drivers return

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter as a bruising year of pandemic-related cost cuts paid off and more drivers and riders returned to the company’s ride-hailing platform. The Uber Technologies Inc rival said consumers were traveling again after being homebound for...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report posted a surprise profit Tuesday, saying it’s seeing a return of drivers and trips to airports and on weekends. The company reported revenue of $864 million for the latest quarter, slightly ahead of estimates. It posted earnings per share of 5 cents, vs. analyst estimates of a loss of 3 cents a share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Uber, Lyft's Rides Continue To Pinch?

Americans hailing an Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or a Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride still face high prices due to a crisis of drivers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both companies report Q3 results next week and will likely address the labor crisis and price surge. The sloth in the return of ride-hailing companies' drivers despite the expiry of the federal unemployment perks triggered the crisis leading to the fare upsurge.
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

This EV-Only Ride-Sharing Startup Aims To Challenge Uber, Lyft

Everyone has heard about Uber and Lyft, but the world of ride-hailing services includes many smaller players. Much like EV startups, there are also many local ride-hailing startups fighting to get a piece of the market. Earth Rides is one of them, and it has a most inspiring story. The...
CARS
ABC News

ABC News

447K+
Followers
114K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy