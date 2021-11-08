CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What’s in the federal infrastructure bill for West Virginia?

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HdUD_0cqYo0RA00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Passage of the Congressional infrastructure bill is being hailed as a big boost for West Virginia.

In all, the Mountain State will receive $3.8 billion to build and repair roads and highways. $600 million are dedicated to improving broadband and another $506 million is to fix bridges that are considered the worst in the nation. Airports will share in $43 million and public transit gets $191 million through the bill.

“This bill is going to make an enormous investment in West Virginia, in our physical infrastructure,” said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier – Minority Leader.

Infrastructure bill battle continues in Washington, DC and in West Virginia

“We put a piece of legislation together working with our Republican friends. We wish we could have done more but we did a lot more than has ever been done in history. This is the greatest construction, road maintenance or repair ever since the interstate highway system in the 50s,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The top three priorities are finishing Corridor-H through the Eastern Panhandle into Virginia. And finishing the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway in Southern Virginia. Meanwhile, the state is about to finish a major infrastructure plan with roads to prosperity bonds. The Highway 35 connector will be completed and opened on Thursday.

“That allows travelers to drive on the smooth, four-lane road for 37 consecutive miles, beginning at Interstate 64 at Scott Depot, and continuing straight through to Point Pleasant and the Ohio state line,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The new federal infrastructure bill also has $700 million to clean up abandoned mine lands and funding to cap thousand of abandoned oil and gas wells that are leaking.

“The infrastructure bill will likely create thousands of jobs across the state and the nation. and because these are federal dollars, contractors must pay the prevailing wage,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia opening first medical cannabis dispensary

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary is opening more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established. Trulieve Cannabis is set to debut a retail location in Morgantown on Friday, with a second shop opening in Weston next Monday. The 2017 state law […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
WOWK 13 News

Bluefield, WV Police Department opens applications, features a sign-on bonus

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department opened their application process for potential officers to join their team. The police department is accepting applications through January 7, 2022. They offer a $2,500 sign-on bonus for all West Virginia Certified Police Officers. All applicants are required to have a high school diploma or a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio: State surpasses 1.6 million cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Saturday, Nov. 13, the state reports a total of 1,600,860 (+4,689) cases, leading to 82,239 (+164) hospitalizations and 10,373 (+8) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,580,822 people — or 56.3% of the state’s population — has […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12. Three new deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, and a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The total number of cases for the county now sits at 11,843 since the start of the pandemic. Officials also report zero additional residents hospitalized in the county. This leaves the total stay at 847 people who were hospitalized […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

24 University of Kentucky workers on leave for not complying with COVID policy

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — The University of Kentucky says 24 of its employees have been placed on administrative leave for not complying with COVID-19 testing policies. News outlets report 146 students haven’t complied with the university rule that unvaccinated students and staff get tested regularly for COVID-19. There are 26,523 students and 20,710 employees eligible […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Washington Dc#Southern Virginia#State Of West Virginia#Congressional#Republican#Corridor H#Scott Depot
WOWK 13 News

Charleston area railroad crossing to close for repairs

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Kanawha County say a railroad crossing in the Kanawha City area will be temporarily closed. Officials with Charleston CSX say for the next few weeks the railroad crossing at Chesterfield Avenue and 39th Street SE in Kanawha City will be closed to all traffic due to repairs. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy