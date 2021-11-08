CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Princeton man accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 5 years old

By Jessica Schueler
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was arrested for sexual assault after West Virginia State Police said he allegedly violated two young girls over a period of several years.

According to court records, investigators said Justin Cox, 31, allegedly sexually assaulted two girls, one of whom was five or six years old when the alleged abuse started. The victims told police that Cox would touch their “private parts” and show them his genitals. In a forensic interview, one victim allegedly told authorities Cox made her touch his genitals on more than one occasion.

The criminal complaint stated Cox would allegedly wait for opportunities to be alone with the victims and sexually abuse them for several years, starting in 2015.

Cox was charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a person of trust. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $60,000.00 surety/cash bond.

