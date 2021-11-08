CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow and rain showers for Tuesday

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormy weather with some sub-tropical moisture will be with us late Monday into Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to stay above the Snake River Plain, with mainly rain expected. Scattered snow showers will take hold for our local mountains. Another round of wet weather arrives for...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as 2-4″ of Snow Expected Saturday Afternoon for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

First snow of season, winter preview this weekend

Many awoke to a sprinkling of snowflakes this morning across the Buckeye State, and we could see a little more Sunday morning, now that temperatures have taken a tumble. Residual moisture kept skies cloudy through the day with a few sprinkles. Readings struggled to climb above the low 40s, coupled with a gusty west wind […]
ENVIRONMENT
Lara Wayne

Weather Forecast: Boston is Expecting Heavy Snowfall this Winter.

Who doesn't like snowfall? Especially when the echoes of Santa's bell call for holidays! The weather forecast for Boston is predicted to have above-average snowfall this year. The average snowfall in Boston is expected between 45-55 inches. So, if you haven't already, get some boots, gloves, and whatever else you'll need to get ready for heavy snow.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Stormy Weather#Winter Weather Advisory#Yellowstone National Park
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
newschannel6now.com

Warming trend into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WKBW-TV

More rain/snow to end the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend the weekend continues with lake effect through Monday with more accumulating snow for the S.Tier hills from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. The overnight sees more wintry showers with gusty winds. We will continue to see the lake band south and east of Lake...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Overnight Into Sunday

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can expect a snow dusting beginning overnight Sunday that could lead to slushy snow accumulation and low visibility in heavier showers. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 a.m. with lows around 34 degrees with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The chance of precipitation is 40%. Another period of snow showers is expected Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon, with highs near 39 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the NWS. Visibility could be sharply reduced in the heavier snow showers. The chance of precipitation is 60% Sunday and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, experts said. As of 2:40 a.m., 31 flights were canceled at O’Hare and two at Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsChannel 36

A Mix of Snow and Rain

Get ready for a dusting across the region this Monday. A low pressure system will usher in lake effect showers Sunday afternoon carrying through Monday morning. These showers will features a mix of snow and rain. High pressure will begin to build on Tuesday, bringing drier conditions and partly sunny...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Continued below-average temps with mountain rain/snow showers Sunday

Behind a passing cold front that pushed through early Saturday, winds will continue to be quite gusty at times with colder air continuing to move in. After many places reached highs in the 60s Friday, Saturday’s highs will be confined to the 50s and 40s despite ample sunshine. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will remain possible through the rest of Saturday afternoon but will continue to weaken. Tonight, winds will be light out of the northwest. Overnight, temperatures will drop to below freezing across most of the region, into the 20s to around 30 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
localdvm.com

Rain showers return for Sunday

Good Saturday! Mostly clear skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. Winds will begin to die down throughout the evening. Lows for Saturday night will be in the mid 30’s. A cold front will work its way into our area Sunday, bringing rain showers and snow showers in the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid and upper 30’s. We will continue to see scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to mid-lower 50’s, and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer conditions. Wednesday into Thursday, high pressure begins to push out of our area, allowing another system to make its way into our area for our Thursday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Another cold front will push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Windy and warm for Sunday

TONIGHT: We are expecting mostly cloudy skies for most of our area. There are a few isolated rain showers that could reach into central ID from Salmon to Stanley and some mixed showers in the Tetons and for western WY that could hit in the overnight hours. Winds will look to calm slightly to a little breeze between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the low 40's for the valleys and the upper 30's for the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Cold Sunday with a chance of rain and snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A low pressure system brings the chance of wintry weather across the region. Temperatures Sunday morning start off in the low to mid 30s under a cloudy sky. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Under that...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy