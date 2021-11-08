CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child pornography investigation in Wisconsin lands Crowell man in jail

By Dylan Jimenez
 5 days ago

FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Crowell man is behind bars after a five-month investigation that began in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Justin Roy Payne Childress County Jail booking photo

According to a release from DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, Justin Roy Payne was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of child pornography.

The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents worked with Wauwatosa Police Department on a lead about Payne’s behavior on the internet. DPS officials were able to track down Payne in Crowell.

Payne is being held in the Childress County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

