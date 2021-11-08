CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art of War: Artistic lens on veteran's battlefield memories

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming exhibit is featuring the work of...

Baltimore Times

Saluting America’s Oldest War II Veteran

From the time of Lawrence Brooks’ birth on September 12,1909 to the present day, the Land of Liberty has evolved into an extremely different place. America’s oldest surviving World War II veteran pushed through notable periods such as the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement, Hurricane Katrina, and now an unprecedented pandemic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Veterans Day ceremony at War Memorial Center

MILWAUKEE - There was a salute to service at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center Thursday morning, Nov. 11 as dozens recognized the dedication and patriotism of local veterans. The ceremony played out against the backdrop of a new traveling exhibit called, "I am not invisible." It’s to call greater attention to the role of women in the armed services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Florida Star

Wall Of Remembrance At Korean War Veterans Memorial To Be Unveiled In 2022

A 94-year-old veteran who is represented among the 19 sculptures of soldiers at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., lives just an hour’s drive from his stainless steel effigy. Ret. Col. Bill Weber, whose face is depicted on statue number 16 at the memorial, lives with his wife...
MILITARY
fox13news.com

Veterans make clay art through 'Art of Valor' program

The Morean Center for Clay expanded Operation: Art of Valor, a community-based art program for veterans that provides opportunities for creative self-expression outside of clinical care. It began in 2018 as a partnership with the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. It started with glass blowing, then photography, and now includes clay.
VISUAL ART
Voice of OC

Korean War Veterans Honored With New Memorial in Fullerton

Korean war veterans, who fought in what is largely considered the “Forgotten War,” were honored this past Veterans Day scenic part of Fullerton’s Hillcrest Park — where hundreds gathered to pay respect to the 39,691 U.S. soldiers who died. On Veterans Day, officials unveiled a granite memorial with the nearly...
FULLERTON, CA
fox13news.com

Memorial guitar for veterans, by a veteran

A Tampa guitar instructor who designs incredible hand-made guitars has been working on an extra special project. He's building a custom guitar for one of his students who lost two brothers in Afghanistan. It's been an emotional journey as he crafts this musical memorial.
TAMPA, FL
Oneida Dispatch

Veterans honored by Madison County War Veteran Memorial Corporation

Wampsville, N.Y. — A Veterans Day ceremony, hosted by the Madison County War Veteran Memorial Corporation (WAVEM), took place at the Madison County War Memorial in Wampville on Thursday. Residents and officials — including NY 53rd District Senator Rachel May, a representative from Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office (NY 22nd District),...
WAMPSVILLE, NY
WOWK 13 News

Kimball War Memorial honors sacrifices of Black WWI veterans

A unique building in McDowell County, WV honors the African-Americans who served in World War I. The conflict that was fought more than 30 years before the armed forces were integrated. The World War I Memorial in Kimball is a place where Black service members are honored for their major contributions, even though they were unfairly limited because of their race.
KIMBALL, WV
AZFamily

Upgraded Veterans War Memorial unveiled in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served our country. And in Chandler, the city showed its support for our veterans in a big way. A little over three weeks ago, an F-86 Sabre D Korean War-era plane was moved from its old location at the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Delaware Street to the Veterans Oasis Park, where it's now the centerpiece for a new Veterans War Memorial. "Oh, I love it," Army veteran and Mesa resident Lawrence Dillon said. "I've always been a big fan of the F-86."
CHANDLER, AZ

