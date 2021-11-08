Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe gets ready for grand reopening

On Thursday, Oct. 21, owners Angel T. Anfuso and Shawn D. Joseph cut the ribbon on their new business, Pickens Country Florist, located at 207 Garvin St. in Pickens. On hand were family, friends and members of the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Whether you need flowers delivered around the world or just around the corner, Pickens Country Florist is here to help. Pickens Country Florist’s experienced professional floral consultants are always happy to help customers select the perfect floral expression. Daily flower deliveries are offered to Pickens, Easley, Liberty, Central, Six Mile, Clemson and Seneca. Pickens Country Florist is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon. To order flowers, call (864) 507-3106 or visit pickenscountryflorist.com.

PICKENS, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO