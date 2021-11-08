CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

2 New York Army National Guardsmen Among Dozens To Become Naturalized Citizens

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday, U.S....

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Study Finds New York Among the Nation’s Safest States. Do We Agree?

It may seem like we're hearing about more violent crime in and close to New York City over the past year? Is the Empire State an unsafe place to live? According to one study, the state, as a whole, isn't so bad after all. In fact, according to ConsumerAffairs, eight of the top ten safest states in the country are in the Northeast. New Jersey even topped the list at #1. Do you agree with these findings?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KETV.com

'It's amazing': National Guardsmen hike 14 miles to drop off donations

The weight of 30 pounds of food on your back doesn't do much to keep you warm against the relentless wind chill. "It was pretty nasty. Every year it seems like it gets progressively worse," said Staff Sgt. Neil Wesley, Nebraska Army National Guard. It's a Hike for hunger, unlike...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC 4

Photos: Utah National Guardsmen return home from year-long deployment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Families were reunited with their soldiers at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a year apart from one another. Soldiers from the Utah National Guard’s 141st Military Intelligence Battalion, 300th Military Intelligence Brigade returned to Utah on Tuesday. The detachment is comprised of human intelligence and counterintelligence soldiers who were essential in providing force protection and early warning to U.S. and coalition forces in the region.
UTAH STATE
WPTV

Montana National Guard soldier becomes first woman to graduate from Army's sniper course

A Montana Army National Guard soldier became the first woman in history to graduate from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. “We are extremely proud of this soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” said Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana. “This soldier had to volunteer several times to reach this goal, which is a demonstration of her dedication and commitment to service.”
MILITARY
bossierpress.com

La. Guardsmen graduate from Army development, specialty schools

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) sent nearly 750 Soldiers to various military professional development and additional skill identifier schools around the country, October 2020 – October 2021. These schools include well-known certifications like Airborne and Air Assault schools as well as career progression and professional development...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturalization#National Guardsmen#Veterans Day#New York Army National#Cbs2
CBS Chicago

On Veterans Day, Army Recruits From Evanston Honor Those Who Went Before Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Veterans Day, the country honors those who served. In Evanston, the next generation soldiers are holding up that tradition. They are new recruits from the U.S. Army’s Evanston recruiting station. They packed up their rucksacks for a four mile trek with their army recruiter, a show of respect for those who’ve served their country. “I’ve been in for seven years. My father served before me, my grandfather served before him,” said Staff Sargent Wesley Tanner. “And I’m just carrying on tradition, so Veterans Day is about giving thanks to them for paving the way for me and all my family.” The recruits who just enlisted in the U.S. Army and will soon ship off to basic training.
EVANSTON, IL
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Army
cbslocal.com

Chinese American Veterans Honored For Service In WWII

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Saturday, Chinese American veterans of World War II were recognized and awarded with Congressional Gold Medal replicas in Chinatown. About 160 were awarded today at the First Chinese Baptist Church as a formal thank you for their military service. About 20,000 Chinese Americans served during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

‘He Deserved Better Than This’: North Texas Cemetery Where Mostly Black Veterans Are Buried Remains In Disrepair

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace. A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites. There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery. But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different. Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade Returns to Honor Military Members

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The largest Veterans Day parade in South Florida returned to Miami Beach. “Things like this actually make me emotional,” said Marvena Mitchell, a Miami Beach resident. It’s a day Mitchell reminds her kids of the value of military service. “My husband is a 22-year Air Force pilot veteran,” Mitchell said. A commitment to protecting the nation sometimes means missing special milestones, or time with family. “Missed holidays and Thanksgiving and Christmas, but there’s just some things you sacrifice for our country,” Mitchell said. Some sacrifices can’t be put on display, but they are as important as the other actions of servicemembers. “It’s nice to see people out supporting the military, these people give up a lot of their lives for us,” Manny Castillo, a visitor said. And some give all. “And that’s where it really gets emotional for me, where I think of the ones that lost their lives,” Mitchell explained. But, thanks to those who have served, America is free. “My grandfather is an Army veteran, he’s no longer around,” she said. That’s why one day out of the year, many wave flags proudly to celebrate the life and work of veterans.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy