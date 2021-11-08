2 New York Army National Guardsmen Among Dozens To Become Naturalized Citizens

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The largest Veterans Day parade in South Florida returned to Miami Beach. “Things like this actually make me emotional,” said Marvena Mitchell, a Miami Beach resident. It’s a day Mitchell reminds her kids of the value of military service. “My husband is a 22-year Air Force pilot veteran,” Mitchell said. A commitment to protecting the nation sometimes means missing special milestones, or time with family. “Missed holidays and Thanksgiving and Christmas, but there’s just some things you sacrifice for our country,” Mitchell said. Some sacrifices can’t be put on display, but they are as important as the other actions of servicemembers. “It’s nice to see people out supporting the military, these people give up a lot of their lives for us,” Manny Castillo, a visitor said. And some give all. “And that’s where it really gets emotional for me, where I think of the ones that lost their lives,” Mitchell explained. But, thanks to those who have served, America is free. “My grandfather is an Army veteran, he’s no longer around,” she said. That’s why one day out of the year, many wave flags proudly to celebrate the life and work of veterans.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO