CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons’ big step to prevent more fines from Sixers

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wantaway guard Ben Simmons has given in to the Philadelphia 76ers’ demand to have their mental health consultants help him as he deals with his mental health issues. The Australian playmaker recently handed the Sixers the list of mental health professionals he’s working with so they can be up to date...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Sixers#Wantaway#Australian#Espn#Wojespn#Philly#Nbpa#The Boston Celtics
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dwight Howard Reacts To The Latest Ben Simmons News

Last year, Dwight Howard spent the season with the Philadelphia 76ers. During his time there he grew close to Ben Simmons. Simmons has been the talk of the NBA world in recent weeks, for obvious reasons. And while most of the NBA world seems to have a good grasp on the situation, Howard believes it’s all been blown a bit out of proportion.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, winning six of their first seven games. It's early, but if their recent play is any indication, they may be on their way back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.
NBA
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reportedly Open To 1 Notable Trade Destination

The Philadelphia 76ers currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings – even without one of its best players. Ben Simmons remains apart from the team as he seeks a new team. Philadelphia hasn’t been willing to budge on a potential Ben Simmons trade yet, but one destination appears to be emerging.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Would Do 1 Ben Simmons Trade ‘Right Away’

Charles Barkley is a fan of one blockbuster Ben Simmons trade proposal that’s been floated by many NBA fans. The Philadelphia 76ers guard wants out. He’s reportedly been pushing for a trade all offseason and he’s not currently suiting up for the Sixers. While Simmons reported to practice earlier this month, he says he’s not ready to play for the team.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown traded to Sixers in S.S.’s latest piece

The recent rumblings surrounding the Boston Celtics has been the report that Brad Stevens and co. have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers in regard to the availability of estranged All-Star, Ben Simmons, who is actually rumored to be interested in such a move, per a league source (subscription required).
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
65K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy