Red Light Roundup 11/01-11/07/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 02, 2021

19:49— Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2848

22:35— Lucas Salvador Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELESS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 212849

November 03, 2021

01:12— Jordan Dominique Dooley, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212850

01:12— Michael Constantine Daniloff, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 21-2850

21:23— Ana Cynthia A Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 212865

21:53— Anthony Michael Flores, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS FIREWORKS [12677H&S]; Case no. 212865

22:33— Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212866

November 04, 2021

09:48— Matthew Andrew Arace, 26, of Templeton was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212870

15:24— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2875

20:15— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212155

23:26— Estanislao Cervantesrodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212878

November 05, 2021

00:15— Pablo Jesus Rodriguezsolis, 25, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of Rolling Hills Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212879

November 06, 2021

02:52— Peter Henry Schroeder, 34, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 212888

09:25— Sergio Mata Escobedo, 3o, transient, was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851VC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212890

November 07, 2021

00:22— Miguel Ortizortega, 47, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212896

00:29— Catalina Floresvasquez, 45, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212896

12:25— Sonia Arianne Iliff, 23, of San Miguel was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 212900

Atascadero Police Department

November 01, 2021

11:45— Kenneth David Chandler, 39, of Bakersfield, CA, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212806

November 02, 2021

02:00— Bryan Anthony Zucco, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 191951

02:44— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202636

11:40— Abraham Michaelmohommad Ghannam, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 212820

12:18— Michael Keith Prarat, 44, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212821

19:57— Fabian Garcia Tolan, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5600 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212827

November 03, 2021

04:06— Benjamin Todd Kuhzarani, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for CARRYING SWITCHBLADE KNIFE ON PERSON [21510(B)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 212830

09:27— Sean Casey Colwell, 35, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FORGE/ALTER NARCOTIC PRESCRIPTION [11368]; Case no. 212832

November 04, 2021

00:50— Eddie Baltazar Ganotisi, 55, was arrested on the 6400 block of Nacimiento Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212840

November 05, 2021

20:39— Christopher Rafael Burrell, 46, of Atascadero was arrested at Klem’s Gas Station and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212855

22:39— Joseph Henry Wright, 45, of San Miguel was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212857

November 06, 2021

15:49— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212863

23:54— Fernando Valenzuela Nuno, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of West Front Rd. and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212858