Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 11/01-11/07/2021

 5 days ago
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

November 02, 2021

19:49— Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2848

22:35— Lucas Salvador Lopez, 25, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELESS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 212849

November 03, 2021

01:12— Jordan Dominique Dooley, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212850

01:12— Michael Constantine Daniloff, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 21-2850

21:23— Ana Cynthia A Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 212865

21:53— Anthony Michael Flores, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS FIREWORKS [12677H&S]; Case no. 212865

22:33— Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212866

November 04, 2021

09:48— Matthew Andrew Arace, 26, of Templeton was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212870

15:24— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2875

20:15— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212155

23:26— Estanislao Cervantesrodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212878

November 05, 2021

00:15— Pablo Jesus Rodriguezsolis, 25, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of Rolling Hills Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212879

November 06, 2021

02:52— Peter Henry Schroeder, 34, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 212888

09:25— Sergio Mata Escobedo, 3o, transient, was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851VC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212890

November 07, 2021

00:22— Miguel Ortizortega, 47, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212896

00:29— Catalina Floresvasquez, 45, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212896

12:25— Sonia Arianne Iliff, 23, of San Miguel was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 212900

Atascadero Police Department

November 01, 2021

11:45— Kenneth David Chandler, 39, of Bakersfield, CA, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212806

November 02, 2021

02:00— Bryan Anthony Zucco, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 191951

02:44— Joseph Edward Pennington, 40, transient, was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202636

11:40— Abraham Michaelmohommad Ghannam, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 212820

11:40— Abraham Michaelmohommad Ghannam, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 181269

12:18— Michael Keith Prarat, 44, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212821

19:57— Fabian Garcia Tolan, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5600 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212827

November 03, 2021

04:06— Benjamin Todd Kuhzarani, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for CARRYING SWITCHBLADE KNIFE ON PERSON [21510(B)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 212830

09:27— Sean Casey Colwell, 35, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FORGE/ALTER NARCOTIC PRESCRIPTION [11368]; Case no. 212832

November 04, 2021

00:50— Eddie Baltazar Ganotisi, 55, was arrested on the 6400 block of Nacimiento Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212840

November 05, 2021

20:39— Christopher Rafael Burrell, 46, of Atascadero was arrested at Klem’s Gas Station and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212855

22:39— Joseph Henry Wright, 45, of San Miguel was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212857

22:39— Joseph Henry Wright, 45, of San Miguel was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 181285

November 06, 2021

15:49— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212863

15:49— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211639

23:54— Fernando Valenzuela Nuno, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of West Front Rd. and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212858

The Paso Robles Press

Autumn Events and Pumpkin Cheesescake Tarts by Barbie Butz

Two reminders for events that are coming up quickly. First, the Atascadero Printery Foundation will be hosting its Founders Reception and Annual Meeting this Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Groves on 41. The event includes refreshments, olive oil tasting, and an exciting silent auction. New Founders will be introduced, and an update will be given on the progress being made on the restoration of the historic Printery building. Anyone interested in the project is welcome to attend. Please RSVP to (805)466-1961.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Volunteers Needed For 37 Annual Thanksgiving For Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles needs volunteers to continue their annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone. This is the 37th year of the Thanksgiving dinner, and volunteers have been given the green light to once again have a sitdown dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event, and the charity is approximately 100 short. If additional volunteers are not found, they will not be able to continue with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Atascadero Police Department Awarded $50,000 Grant

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community. “Impairment, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Atascadero Police Department Commander...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Returns In-Person for 37th Anniversary

PASO ROBLES — For 36 years, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has provided homemade meals for over 1,200 people per year. In 2020, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles kept its promise to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need. However, due to COVID restrictions, volunteers created take-out meals and delivered them to the community rather than their traditional sit-down dinner.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Wine Festival Makes a Move

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Festival, Paso Robles Wine Country’s marquee event since 1983, is moving locations. After a long and memorable run in the Downtown City Park, the Paso Robles Wine Festival will move to the Paso Robles Event Center. The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA),...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

People’s Self-Help Housing and ECHO Complete Renovation of Atascadero Property

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) recently completed an extensive renovation project with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). The construction management partnership has provided much-needed updates to the internal facilities of the Atascadero shelter for people experiencing homelessness. “We are always thrilled to find new opportunities to...
ATASCADERO, CA
