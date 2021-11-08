CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Guz Khan

By Tiffany Raiford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Guz Khan was born, he had no idea he’d grow up to become a famous comedian and actor, but here he is. He had a much different mindset when he went into his life as an adult, and he went into an entirely different aspect of his life by going...

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey on Adele's new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she's actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele. The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette has been inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the last year, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a sombre photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
