10 Things You Didn’t Know about Guz Khan

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.

