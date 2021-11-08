CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: Trio accused in 2 robberies arrested following brief police chase

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
Left to right: Caldwell, Davis, Carmichael

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested three suspects accused of committing a string of armed robberies within 20 minutes of each other.

Officers said at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to an armed robbery at the AutoZone on Albemarle Road neat Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. When they arrived, they learned a suspect with a pistol tried to take items from the business. The suspect left the scene in a silver Dodge sedan before they were able to take anything.

20 minutes later, officers responded to another armed robbery at the Dollar General on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Albemarle Road. Officers said someone with a pistol took items from the store and then left.

Officers identified the suspect car as a silver Dodge Charger. A short time later, officers found the car and tried to perform a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and officers began to chase it.

The pursuit ended on Old Statesville Road near W.T. Harris Boulevard after both wheels on the passenger side of the car were damaged. All three people in the car tried to run away but officers quickly arrested them.

The three suspects -- Anthony Caldwell, 23, Tyerie Davis, 20, and Brian Carmichael, 21 -- are all in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

They are each charged with one count of armed robbery; one count of attempted armed robbery; two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery; and resisting, delaying, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Davis was also charged with second-degree kidnapping and both he and Caldwell were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

Marianne Leighton Ripper
5d ago

Par for the course. I'm glad the men in blue caught them. Thank you policemen

CulturalDifferences
5d ago

simply not safe. never go anywhere unarmed.

