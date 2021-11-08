Honoring our fallen heroes with remembrance wreaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is partnering with Wreaths Across America to remember our fallen heroes.

Cemeteries across the United States spend one day each December placing wreaths on the graves of veterans to ensure they’re not forgotten during the holiday season.

“Wreaths Across America Day is a unique opportunity to remember all of those that served during any time, whether that was war or peacetime,” Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek said.

The list of more than 2,500 participating locations now includes the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

“We wanted to make sure that this first year of the cemetery being open was also the first year that Wreaths Across America was able to partner alongside of the cemetery and bring these remembrance wreaths in to remember all those that have been laid to rest there,” Van Beek said.

Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek says they need about 200 wreaths to be sponsored at $15 per wreath. Today, Barrel House in Sioux Falls is helping the cause by donating 10% of its total sales.

“For every $15 we get a wreath, for every wreath, we honor a veteran, and the partnership with the Barrel House is going to ensure that we don’t have any veterans that don’t have a wreath this year,” Van Beek said.

“Nothing more important than the veterans,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

Barrel House Owner Mark Fonder says he didn’t hesitate when approached about the event and will make sure the fundraiser hits its goal.

“We want to make sure everyone has one so if they need a little extra help we might be able to do that also,” Fonder said.

And this is just the beginning.

“This will be an annual thing that we look forward to hosting out at the cemetery as well and just an opportunity to annually remember, honor, teach,” Van Beek said.

The wreaths will be placed on the graves during a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18th.

Click HERE for more information or to donate to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Wreaths Across America.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.