SLAP lesions of the shoulder

CHARLOTTE – Seems like a lot, but we can certainly narrow it down to a common culprit of this muscular discomfort: the levator scapula. The levator scapulae is in an area that can cause a lot of issues in pain or limited mobility. It’s actually a long muscle of the shoulder girdle with attachments up under your skull, and on the 3rd and 4th cervical vertebrae. It extends down and attaches to your scapula, or what we know as the shoulder blade. So a muscle that runs from your shoulder blade up to the back of your neck, up under your skull? That can certainly spell trouble. Yes, you might have headaches if it’s tight. Can you rotate your head from side to side (looking over each shoulder) with ease? It can certainly limit the rotation of your neck. Since it helps to rotate and stabilize your shoulder blade and helps with rotation and stabilization of the spine, if there’s a problem with it being weak and/ or tight, these are all problems you might experience.

