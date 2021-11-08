CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

SLAP lesions of the shoulder

By Mark McDonald
southplattesentinel.com
 5 days ago

This week we are going to discuss a very specific injury of the shoulder which occurs commonly and is sometimes in need of surgical correction and post-operative physical therapy. A SLAP lesion is a tear to the anterior and posterior part of the glenoid labrum. This top piece of...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Shoulder Issues and Massage Part 2

CHARLOTTE – Seems like a lot, but we can certainly narrow it down to a common culprit of this muscular discomfort: the levator scapula. The levator scapulae is in an area that can cause a lot of issues in pain or limited mobility. It’s actually a long muscle of the shoulder girdle with attachments up under your skull, and on the 3rd and 4th cervical vertebrae. It extends down and attaches to your scapula, or what we know as the shoulder blade. So a muscle that runs from your shoulder blade up to the back of your neck, up under your skull? That can certainly spell trouble. Yes, you might have headaches if it’s tight. Can you rotate your head from side to side (looking over each shoulder) with ease? It can certainly limit the rotation of your neck. Since it helps to rotate and stabilize your shoulder blade and helps with rotation and stabilization of the spine, if there’s a problem with it being weak and/ or tight, these are all problems you might experience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap#Lesions#Physical Therapy#Fibrocartilage
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
asapland.com

Benefits of Behind the Head Shoulder Press

Behind the head presses target your shoulders and upper back. it activates the deltoids, latissimus dorsi, and trapezius muscles in the upper body more intensely than standard shoulder presses, it also forces you to lift with a slight twist of your torso, which works your obliques as well. behind the head, pressing is advantageous for hitting the front, side, and rear delts.
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Popular Sweetener May Cause Insulin Resistance and Fatty Liver Disease

Whether you use it to sweeten your iced tea, brighten a cocktail, or top your French toast, agave nectar adds a yummy flavor to any treat. The sweetener dissolves quickly which makes it the perfect choice for a sugary drink. If you’re diabetic, you may use it because it has a low glycemic index. Despite this, agave nectar may cause serious health issues over the long term.
HEALTH
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Novel Therapeutic Target To Treat Fatty Liver Disease

About 80 million Americans have fatty liver disease unrelated to alcohol abuse. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is associated with obesity and diabetes, and can lead to more severe liver damage such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis and liver cancer. Cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer and breast cancer actually are the major causes of death in patients with fatty liver disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy