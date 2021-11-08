CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of Nevada health insurance exchange to step down Dec. 3

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s health insurance exchange will leave her position in less than a month, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Heather Korbulic briefly headed the state unemployment office during the height of pandemic-related job losses and served as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s policy director during the 2021 state Legislature. She’ll leave the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Dec. 3.

Korbulic spent 13 years in state government roles, including eight years in the Aging and Disability Services Division before becoming executive director of the exchange in 2016.

As interim head of the overwhelmed Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation from April to June 2020, she helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. She cited threats to her personal safety when she left the post and returned to her role at the insurance exchange.

In a statement, Korbulic called now the right time to pursue other professional opportunities. She did not announce her next steps.

Sisolak praised Korbulic for “relentless advocacy, unwavering support and commitment to the people of Nevada.”

“She has always stepped up to the plate to help Nevadans, during some of our darkest days, even at immense personal cost,” the governor said the statement.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

