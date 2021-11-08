CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate fatal crash after vehicle strikes person using wheelchair in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash.

On Monday, police responded to a crash eastbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard at Groveland Road at approximately 3:10 p.m.

The report officials received stated that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. When police arrived, 73-year-old Beulah Land Smith, was found suffered gunshot from life-threatening injuries. She was then transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations from the Traffic Safety Unit determined that Smith, who was operating a motorized wheelchair, was attempting to cross Virginia Beach Blvd outside of a designated crosswalk.

She was struck by Toyota pick-up truck that was traveling eastbound on Virginia Beach Blvd.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators.

There are no charges pending at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

