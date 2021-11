IARN — Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is praising the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed through the House last week. By a 228-206 vote on the evening of November 5th, the U.S. House passed a Senate-approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion in new money. A larger spending and tax bill was delayed. Axne told IARN affiliate KMA News that she was proud of lawmakers’ efforts to get this legislation to the president’s desk.

