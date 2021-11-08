Tour news: Four Tet/Floating Points, No/Más, black midi, 2 Chains, more

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises" (Luaka Bop) Newly repressed and back in print! The dream meetup of the legendary tenor saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders, alongside Floating Points' contemporary electronic production, and the London Symphony Orchestra, have resulted in this extraordinary genre-defying album. Floating Points was covered in The Guardian's primer to the contemporary body of musicians comprising the new UK jazz sound, "The British Jazz Explosion: Meet the Musicians Rewriting the Rulebook". With further evidence to be heard on the excellent Gilles Peterson-curated "We Out Here" compilation for the Brownswood Recordings label. These contemporary scenes coalescing around a handful of cities spanning the globe, and the labels located therein, most notably Chicago's International Anthem label, New York's Eremite, and the aforementioned Brownswood Recordings. London's Soul Jazz Records have assembled the most comprehensive overview of this chiaroscuro with their "Kaleidoscope: New Spirits Known & Unknown" compilation fixating heavily on both the London and Chicago players. From the latter we've seen recent releases like Joshua Abrams' Natural Information Society in collaboration with Evan Parker and the former most recently generating the lush expanse of Floating Points wondrous new collaboration with Pharoah Sanders on "Promises". --JP.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO