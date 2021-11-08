CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tour news: Four Tet/Floating Points, No/Más, black midi, 2 Chains, more

By Bill Pearis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARS (DATES WITH LLOYD COLE, KEVIN DEVINE) Stars are bringing their annual holiday shows -- which they usually do in Toronto -- to the U.S. this year, with shows in NYC, Philly and Boston. The 12/8 NYC show, which is with Lloyd Cole, sold out so they've added a second LPR...

Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Black Coffee, III Points, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Alice Cooper, Aoife O’Donovan, Wand, Low Cut Connie, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Shock rock icon Alice Cooper has announced dates in early 2022 , including stops in CIncinnati, Toledo, Wabash (IN), Louisville, Cherokee (NC), Savannah, and Clearwater, before boarding the Monsters of Rock cruise. All dates are here.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Matisyahu, X, Tim Heidecker, Nervous Eaters, Advance Base, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. L.A. punk legends X will be on the “X-Mas Re-Zoomed” holiday tour in December and have just added two hometown shows which will now kick off the tour, happening December 3 & 4 at Teragram Ballroom. From there they hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana, and San Diego. All dates are here.
MUSIC
theprp.com

No/Más Sign With Closed Casket Activities

No/Más have newly signed a deal with Closed Casket Activities and are readying a new album for a release through the label in 2022. The group briefly commented of the matter, “We’re super proud to be working with the best in the game.” Current No/Más dates can be found below:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
this song is sick

Lightning In A Bottle Drops 2022 Lineup Ft. GRiZ, Glass Animals, Four Tet

We can always count on Lightning in a Bottle to deliver the best lineups. Today the Do LaB announced another immaculate bill of artists for their return to the festival circuit in 2022. Once again, they’ve stacked multiple curated stages with some of our favorite all-time bands, DJs, and everything in between.
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

Live From New York, It’s … Whitney And Black Midi

Armed with his camera and vaccination card, MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski is finally back where he belongs: in the pit at New York City rock shows. He caught Chicago-based critics’ darling Whitney for the second of three sold-out shows at Brooklyn Made in Bushwick; and experimental, prog-leaning, avant rockers black midi (the London outfit’s sophomore LP, Cavalcade, is out now on Rough Trade) at Pioneer Works in Red Hook. Live music is back! Do your part to keep it that way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sonicboomrecords.com

Staff Pick: Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises" (Luaka Bop) Newly repressed and back in print! The dream meetup of the legendary tenor saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders, alongside Floating Points' contemporary electronic production, and the London Symphony Orchestra, have resulted in this extraordinary genre-defying album. Floating Points was covered in The Guardian's primer to the contemporary body of musicians comprising the new UK jazz sound, "The British Jazz Explosion: Meet the Musicians Rewriting the Rulebook". With further evidence to be heard on the excellent Gilles Peterson-curated "We Out Here" compilation for the Brownswood Recordings label. These contemporary scenes coalescing around a handful of cities spanning the globe, and the labels located therein, most notably Chicago's International Anthem label, New York's Eremite, and the aforementioned Brownswood Recordings. London's Soul Jazz Records have assembled the most comprehensive overview of this chiaroscuro with their "Kaleidoscope: New Spirits Known & Unknown" compilation fixating heavily on both the London and Chicago players. From the latter we've seen recent releases like Joshua Abrams' Natural Information Society in collaboration with Evan Parker and the former most recently generating the lush expanse of Floating Points wondrous new collaboration with Pharoah Sanders on "Promises". --JP.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (11/12): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

This week in Indie Basement: Damon Albarn explores Iceland; Pip Blom does '90s-style indie rock right; Jon Hopkins takes a trip; Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie releases his first album in nine years; and Eccentronic Research Council celebrate the wayward freaks. Plus, two bands whose names sound like my definition of a great party: Constant Smiles and Endless Boogie.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Lucy Dacus plots 2022 tour w/ Indigo De Souza & Fenne Lily, shares new version of “Thumbs”

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her 2021 tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and she's now announced that she'll head back out for more dates in 2022. The tour begins in Pittsburgh on February 9, stopping in Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Asheville, Asbury Park, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore and more before heading to Europe and the UK in mid-March and April. The first leg of shows is with Indigo De Souza, who released the excellent Any Shape You Take this year (order on yellow vinyl), and most of the UK dates are with Fenne Lily. See all dates below.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

SIDEPIECE Announces Four-Night ‘Kiss And Tell’ Tour

Sensational house duo SIDEPIECE announces the Kiss And Tell Tour in 2022 with shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle, and Denver. Nitti Gritti and Party Favor came together to form SIDEPIECE in 2019 and have been on fire ever since. Not only does this duo already have and a plethora of tunes that have ignited dancefloors all over North America, but have also graced the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and iconic venues. This has included recent performances at Red Rocks, as well as Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge, EDC Las Vegas, Day Trip Festival, and Goldrush, with EDC Orlando and Countdown NYE on the horizon as well.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hyd playing NYC & LA shows (stream debut EP)

Artist Hayden Dunham, who co-created QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE, just released their first solo EP as Hyd. The self-titled EP was produced by Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umbru, and features four tracks of striking experimental pop. Stream it below. Hyd is playing a few shows this year to...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Shamir announces new LP ‘Heterosexuality,’ touring w/ Courtney Barnett (watch “Cisgender” video)

Shamir has announced a new album, Heterosexuality. It's the follow-up to his 2020 self-titled album and it's due out February 11. Strange Ranger's Hollow Comet produced it, and about it, Shamir says, "I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Menzingers’ Gregor Barnett announces debut solo album, shares title track

Pre-order Gregor Barnett's album on clear with black smoke vinyl in our store. Last year, The Menzingers released From Exile, a folky reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, and now co-frontman Greg Barnett is exploring his folky side even further with his new solo project. He's going by Gregor Barnett, and he just announced his debut album, Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, due February 18 via Epitaph (clear with black smoke vinyl pre-order). The title track is out now, and it's a warm, rustic, Petty/Springsteen-channelling song, fleshed out by jangly acoustic guitars and bluesy harmonica, and Greg's voice sounds as welcoming as distinct as ever. "It’s a beautiful way to honor the people we’ve lost," Greg says of the ritual of laying flowers down for the deceased, "but I think a lot of times we forget to appreciate our relationships with those people while they’re still here. I wanted this song to be a celebration of life and what we have before it’s gone." Watch the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Lido Pimienta, Claud, Taking Meds, Catbite, Hana Vu, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. NYC punks Taking Meds are releasing their new Kurt Ballou-produced album Terrible News From Wonderful Men on the Smartpunk label next week (11/19), and now they've announced release shows happening in Boston, Rochester, and Brooklyn this January. The Brooklyn show is on 1/8 at Our Wicked Lady with Timeshares, Nervous Dater, and Heavy Lag. Tickets for all three shows here.
MUSIC

