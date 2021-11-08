Ubisoft Raises Worker Pay, But Sources Say They Have Ulterior Motives

Ubisoft Workers Signed an Open Letter for Change, Signed by Over a 1,000 Workers 100 Days Ago. Game developers associated with the ABetterUbisoft group are asking for help with changing the current environment of Ubisoft. Specifically, ABetterUbisoft is asking for help from fans and from developers in their requests for a seat at the table, so to speak, with how the company moves forward, as well as its toxic work environment. Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and other hit games has been known in the past year, unfortunately, to do little in the case of workplace harassment The Ubisoft workers want to change that. Moreover, they want to change this unfortunate standard for the industry and have listed it in their demands to an open letter to the company.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO