Ubisoft Raises Worker Pay, But Sources Say They Have Ulterior Motives

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe studio isn’t new to the realms of worker controversy, and in an effort to keep people happy, they decided to increase pay across the board, for all employees at Ubisoft’s main Montreal location. While a desire for a better workplace may have inspired this move, it might not be the...

gamepressure.com

Ubisoft Gives Raises to Experienced Employees Amid Fears They May Leave

Ubisoft Canada raises salaries of its employees, but not like one would expect. The biggest increase goes to those who can already boast impressive salaries. Employees at Ubisoft's Canadian branch can look forward to raises coming in late November. The biggest pay increase, however, will not be experienced by junior employees, but the veterans among the game designers, which the company wants to keep. As reported by Kotaku, those holding senior positions in Ubisoft's Canadian studios can expect to earn up to 20% more.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Ubisoft Canada Announces Pay Raises to Keep Talent from Leaving

Ubisoft Canada announced that it's going to increase the salaries for the staff at its studios. This is done in an effort to address the 'growing competition in the region.' However, the reality of the situation is that they are trying to combat an exodus by many of its most senior developers. The sources say that those who currently own the most will see the most significant increases.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Ubisoft's Canadian studios are raising wages to retain employees

In brief: To preserve developer talent within its walls, Ubisoft's Canadian studios will be offering pay raises of up to 20 percent to its employees, but the biggest ones are reserved for senior staff. As expected, this is generating controversy, with some claiming that raising the wages of higher-paid employees only results in more inequality.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Ubisoft offers pay raises to stanch losses as workers rally public support for change

One has to imagine that the suits at Ubisoft were secretly delighted that Blizzard’s scandal this year took the public’s attention away from its own plague of mismanagement, racism, and sexual harassment. But you know who hasn’t forgotten? The employees, who are now attempting to apply pressure to the game studio by rallying public support for corporate change.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Harassment
gamesindustry.biz

Ubisoft increases pay at Canadian studios to provide "competitive employer offer"

Ubisoft is increasing the salaries for staff at its studios in Canada, claiming the changes have been made to address the growing competition in the region. The pay rises were first reported by Kotaku, which says they go into effect immediately with the first payout due at the end of November. Staff will also be able to claim more annual leave and receive better pay during parental leave.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Ubisoft Workers Name for Assist as Firm Continues to Ignore Harassment and Abusers

I might like to be stunned, even when solely as soon as. I might like to say {that a} multinational firm value billions has taken actions to wash up the utter shit that permeates by way of the very core of its tradition. Sadly, we dwell in a world the place having the ability to say this is able to be a shock, and we dwell in a world the place taking care of the those who make your organization billions is way an excessive amount of effort for these on high. Yves Guillemot, and by extension Ubisoft, is a liar who chooses to guard abusers quite than those that make him cash.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Ubisoft Workers Asking Fans for Help in Petition Against Company

Ubisoft Workers Signed an Open Letter for Change, Signed by Over a 1,000 Workers 100 Days Ago. Game developers associated with the ABetterUbisoft group are asking for help with changing the current environment of Ubisoft. Specifically, ABetterUbisoft is asking for help from fans and from developers in their requests for a seat at the table, so to speak, with how the company moves forward, as well as its toxic work environment. Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and other hit games has been known in the past year, unfortunately, to do little in the case of workplace harassment The Ubisoft workers want to change that. Moreover, they want to change this unfortunate standard for the industry and have listed it in their demands to an open letter to the company.
VIDEO GAMES
