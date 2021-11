Despite a dedicated fan base, a thriving social media campaign, and a group of actors in love with their characters, Daredevil is probably never coming back. Disney and Netflix parted ways creatively, leaving Daredevil and a slew of other shows unfinished, and the new wave of TV on Disney+ makes any kind of return from the grave feel even more improbable. That's not to say Charlie Cox can't play Daredevil in the MCU, or that Marvel Studios can't incorporate all of those character into the ever-evolving franchise at some point, but the show that ran for three seasons on Netflix is now a relic from a bygone era of Marvel television.

