NFTS and Blockchain Games May Be the Gaming Future

EA's CEO has said that he believes that NFTs will be an important part of the games industry in the future. In an earnings call this week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the company's stance on "play-to-earn" games and NFTs. "I think the play to earn or the NFT conversation is still really, really early," he said. But he went on to note "I do think it will be an important part of the future of our industry."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO