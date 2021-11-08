CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NFTS and Blockchain Games May Be the Gaming Future

By Krystle Ritchie
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

The Trend of Gaming Companies Turning Towards NFTS and Blockchain Games Are on the Rise. Making microtransactions are nothing new in gaming. But there has been a trend as of late of various gaming companies that are deciding to utilize the concept of both NFTS and Blockchain games in order to...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Blockchain Board Games like Monopolist to Revitalize the Gaming Sector

Play-to-learn-earn game The Monopolist is bringing the century-old board game Monopoly to the blockchain. The game seamlessly integrates features for which the popular game is known such as rolling dice, buying land, construction of the real estate, and collecting rent with modern pop culture and top-notch graphics. The newly released...
HOBBIES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Ubisoft Plans to Develop 'Play-to-Earn' Blockchain Games

The studio has been looking into doing this since 2018. Ubisoft officially announced their plans to develop "play-to-earn" NFT and blockchain games. This big and unfortunate announcement came during the studio's Q2 earnings call that took place last week. The subject was also touched upon several times during their recent earnings report.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

EA says NFTs are part of the future of games industry

Game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has told investors that collectible NFTs are "an important part of the future of our industry". NFTs have erupted in popularity in recent months as a way to buy and sell digital-only art and collectible items. EA makes the Fifa football series, which uses "card...
FIFA
NEWSBTC

NFTs And Play-To-Earn Are The Future Of Gaming, States EA CEO

Electronic Arts (EA) is one of the biggest gaming companies, with legacy titles like FIFA and Madden that have had a dedicated player base for many years. Additionally, titles like Apex Legends have found a strong player base with potential for long-term longevity. In the company’s latest earnings call this...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Zynga#Innovation#Blockchain Games May Be#Daylight#Ea#Square Enix#Double Jump Tokyo#Million Arthur
dot.LA

Mythical Games Raises $150 Million to Develop Gaming NFTs

Backed by some powerhouse names in sports including basketball legend Michael Jordan and president of New England Patriots Jonathan Kraft, Sherman Oaks-based Mythical Games raised $150 million bringing the company's valuation to $1.25 billion. The injection of cash announced on Thursday will give the company, which has yet to release...
VIDEO GAMES
Tech Times

Exploring the Popularity of NFTs and Its Impact on Esports and Gaming

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) is another revolutionary application of blockchain technology that leverages a decentralized, trusted, and immutable ledger to capture the ownership of digital assets as they are purchased and resold. In basic economics, fungible assets can be readily interchanged-a $10 bill is as good as any other $10 bill. Non-fungible assets on the other hand are unique and can't be interchanged. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are simply unique digital assets that you can own or trade; the proof of their ownership is immutably stored on a blockchain.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

Blockchain-Based Gaming Gets A Boost With $100M Gaming Fund Launch

Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and FTX said they will allocate $100 million to promote blockchain-based gaming startups that are focused on building gaming studios. The first investment was made in Faraway, a blockchain gaming studio. The funds will also promote the projects "that are at the intersection of blockchain...
MARKETS
Ars Technica

Big-name publishers see NFTs as a big part of gaming’s future

Some of the biggest publishers in gaming are using recent earnings calls to express bullish optimism about the concept of non-fungible tokens (and the blockchain more generally) being a part of their future business in one way or another. Ubisoft led off this microtrend in an earnings call late last...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
IGN

EA Believes That NFTs ‘Will Be an Important Part of the Future’ of Gaming

EA's CEO has said that he believes that NFTs will be an important part of the games industry in the future. In an earnings call this week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about the company's stance on "play-to-earn" games and NFTs. "I think the play to earn or the NFT conversation is still really, really early," he said. But he went on to note "I do think it will be an important part of the future of our industry."
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Ubisoft is planning on bringing NFTs to its games

NFTs and blockchain technology may be a regular sight in Ubisoft games in the not too distant future, as the developer and publisher has outlined plans to focus on “play-to-earn” features. Speaking on an earnings call (as spotted by IBT), CEO Yves Guillemot said that the games industry “is changing...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Bungie Dev Claims Gaming NFTs Are Harmful to Game Design, Environment

Bungie Senior Tech Designer Max Nichols has laid out the case for why gaming NFTs and blockchain tech are bad for design and the environment as both of these models gain popularity. NFTs and blockchain tech are growing in the gaming world. While some games and companies have leaned into...
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Monster Strike Publisher Mixi Taps Flow for NFTs and Games

Mixi is the Japanese company behind Monster Strike. Image: Mixi. Mixi, a prominent Japanese mobile game and app publisher, plans to create NFT-centric experiences on the Flow blockchain. The firm’s biggest mobile game, Monster Strike, has grossed $9 billion and amassed 55 million total players to date. Mixi, a leading...
NFL
ambcrypto.com

Crypto gaming, NFTs, Web3 expected to onboard the next billion users into crypto?

Here’s one way to bring the next billion users in the crypto sector: Crypto gaming + NFTs + Web3. Let’s talk about the recent boom in the gaming aspect. DappRadar, an analytics platform showed a boom in crypto gaming. Last month saw blockchain games make up the majority of activity in the Dapp industry. Around 55% of unique active wallets (UAW) totaling 1.19 million users interacted with gaming dapps over the past month.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Lottery.com Crafting Blockchain Gaming Platform

Lottery.com Inc. announced on Monday (Nov. 8) that it is working on a platform to operate lottery, sports betting, sweepstakes and other forms of online gaming and to enhance the company’s API capabilities. The multi-year project, called Project Nexus, is in the early stages. The initiative is part of Lottery.com’s...
LOTTERY
cogconnected.com

Ziggurat Interactive Has Launched A Boy And His Blob On Nintendo Switch

Ziggurat Interactive Has Launched A Boy And His Blob On Nintendo Switch. Ziggurat Interactive is an independent video game publisher that seeks to take players on a journey through video games and have worked with various developers to release many games including Advent Rising, the Bloodrayne series and Altered Destiny. Ziggurat Interactive has now officially launched A Boy And His Blob on the Nintendo Switch, following its initial release many years ago on other platforms. Are you ready to save Blobonia?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Bandai Namco Unveils Elden Ring’s Specs And Compatibility

Bandai Namco Unveils Elden Ring’s Specs And Compatibility On PC, PlayStation And Xbox. FromSoftware is a video game developer that is known for challenging, adventurous and unique games, with major titles under its belt such as Sekiro, Blooborne and Dark Souls. These games have attracted a massive fanbase, and it’s no surprise that Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s upcoming title, is highly anticipated. Elden Ring is an upcoming action RPG that is set to release on February 25th, 2022 on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game’s publishers, have unveiled the game’s specifications for PC and console platforms as well as its compatibility between old and new generation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Will Have an Expected $10 Battle Pass

Halo Infinite will, unsurprisingly, feature a $10 battle pass. That isn’t a surprise; that is just industry standard at this point for any multiplayer experience. Thankfully, and what is a bit of a surprise, Halo Infinite’s battle pass won’t expire. That means you have a guarantee that you will get your money’s worth provided you like the rewards offered.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy