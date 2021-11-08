NFTS and Blockchain Games May Be the Gaming Future

Bandai Namco Unveils Elden Ring’s Specs And Compatibility On PC, PlayStation And Xbox. FromSoftware is a video game developer that is known for challenging, adventurous and unique games, with major titles under its belt such as Sekiro, Blooborne and Dark Souls. These games have attracted a massive fanbase, and it’s no surprise that Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s upcoming title, is highly anticipated. Elden Ring is an upcoming action RPG that is set to release on February 25th, 2022 on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game’s publishers, have unveiled the game’s specifications for PC and console platforms as well as its compatibility between old and new generation consoles.
