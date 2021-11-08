CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell confirms the Lions will not claim Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
If and when the Cleveland Browns ever release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the veteran wideout will not become a member of the Detroit Lions. Detroit head coach made it clear on Monday that the team is not interested in adding the oft-injured 30-year-old.

The Browns are poised to release Beckham after failing to find a trade partner willing to absorb the remainder of his contract last week. Because he’s a veteran being released after the trade deadline, Beckham is subject to waiver claims and the Lions have the top pick in the order by virtue of holding the league’s worst record.

Campbell was asked directly if the team would be in the market for Beckham.

“Uh, no,” Campbell bluntly responded.

Beckham has not worked out for the Browns. In their first game without him, the offense lit up the Bengals for several big plays en route to a 41-16 win in Cincinnati. He’s battled major ankle, groin and knee injuries in recent years and the production level has dropped precipitously from his New York Giants heyday in 2015-2016.

“Look, Brad and I talk about everything. And he was no different,” Campbell offered more diplomatically. “I would leave it at that. Look, our ears and our eyes are open to everything.”

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the Browns still hadn’t released Beckham.

