There’s lots to like about the C3 Aircross. It looks like nothing else on the road, you get lots for your money and it isn’t short of innovative design touches. We were so impressed with the model that we crowned it the Small SUV of the Year in our 2018 New Car Awards, impressed by its value and spacious interior. Three years on we’ve now got a better idea of the bigger picture. There’s still a lot that we love about the C3 Aircross – it’s our 2021 Used Car of the Year – yet it’s clear from our Driver Power surveys that some rivals offer better build quality and reliability. But if you purchase a good C3 Aircross and look after it, then you should love it.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO