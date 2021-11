From Soldier Field to shots of Malort; these Chicago entities as portrayed on the Netflix series “Chicago Party Aunt” primarily highlight the city’s Northside. But across town on 75th Street, sits another Chicago entity that folks line up for everyday beginning at noon sharp Lem’s barbecue. Located in what is referred to as “Downtown Chatham,” but is technically in Greater Grand Crossing, Lem’s is a Southside staple that’s been feeding Chicagoans since the 1950s. But the goodness that Chatham offers doesn’t end on 75th Street. It expands throughout the neighborhood. So we decided to take a tour and ended up on the front porch of a classic Chicago bungalow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO