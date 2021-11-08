DT Kyon Barrs, P Kyle Ostendorp make weekly Pac-12 awards team

On Monday, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week and punter Kyle Ostendorp was been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Ostendorp averaged 50.1 yards per punt on seven kicks. He downed four of his seven punts inside the 20,...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
Tim Tebow essentially gives Florida football head coach Dan Mullen his vote of confidence. Things have not gone well of late for Dan Mullen and his Florida football team, but Gators legendary quarterback Tim Tebow believes his former offensive coordinator is this close to righting the ship in Gainesville. On...
The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
There are a number of college football programs that seem to have issues with their head coach right now. But one situation between a coach and the program itself has ESPN’s Paul Finebaum issuing a warning. Appearing on The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum said that the situation in Florida...
Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
The recent slew of Big 12 coaching changes have made Lincoln Riley "sick." In back-to-back weeks, Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and TCU parted ways with legendary coach Gary Patterson, both following losses to Kansas State. “I feel strange,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “...
For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
While on an official visit to Florida State this weekend, Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 player according to On3 – tweeted he will have news to release at 2 p.m. Sunday. In a cryptic tweet, Jones simply wrote “2 p.m. tomorrow.”. Social media immediately reacted to the...
Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
