CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DT Kyon Barrs, P Kyle Ostendorp make weekly Pac-12 awards team

By Alec White
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time this season, the Arizona Wildcats have not...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Two Wildcats win Pac-12 Weekly Awards

On Monday, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week and punter Kyle Ostendorp was been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Ostendorp averaged 50.1 yards per punt on seven kicks. He downed four of his seven punts inside the 20,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#American Football#The Arizona Wildcats#Pac 12 Performance Awards
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Baylor Student Section’s Chant About Oklahoma Is Going Viral

The Baylor student section trolled Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Lincoln Riley in spectacular fashion just moments ago. Williams played terribly on Saturday afternoon against the 13th-ranked Bears. And the Baylor student section let him hear it. Baylor fans started chanting “we want Spen-cer” in the midst of Williams’ horrendous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy