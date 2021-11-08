CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lyft driver who was injured in shooting released from Jackson hospital

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Lyft driver who was injured during a shooting in Jackson was released from the hospital on Monday, November 8.

Brandy Littrell was shot multiple times on Tuesday, November 2. Police said 17-year-old Dontarius Magee was picked up by Littrell at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Friends of injured Lyft driver in shock after shooting

Police said Magee pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat of a black Dodge Journey. He drove them to Beasley Road and made the driver crawl into the woods. She was shot multiple times.

Magee was later arrested.

Littrell spent seven days and six nights in the hospital. She said her medical expenses are about $50,000. A GoFundMe has been set up for Littrell to help with her recovery.

WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire at Jackson Valley Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning. The fire happened before 6:00 a.m. at the Jackson Valley Apartments off West Highland Drive. Investigators said four units at the apartment complex were damaged. No injuries have been reported. We’re told some of the units at the complex were abandoned, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Sheriff candidates face-off in debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Captain Tyree Jones debated Thursday night at Jackson State University (JSU) ahead of the runoff on November 23, 2021. One of the issues that was discussed was gun violence. “We have a lot of people that have committed heinous crimes in our communities, and […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Memorial held for Allison Conaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People who worked with Allison Conaway said she was born to teach. “Allison definitely met her calling. She became a teacher. She was a dedicated teacher. She always believed that every child had the ability to learn at some level, and she came in everyday and that was her goal,” said […]
JACKSON, MS
