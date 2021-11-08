Lyft driver who was injured in shooting released from Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Lyft driver who was injured during a shooting in Jackson was released from the hospital on Monday, November 8.

Brandy Littrell was shot multiple times on Tuesday, November 2. Police said 17-year-old Dontarius Magee was picked up by Littrell at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson.

Police said Magee pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat of a black Dodge Journey. He drove them to Beasley Road and made the driver crawl into the woods. She was shot multiple times.

Magee was later arrested.

Littrell spent seven days and six nights in the hospital. She said her medical expenses are about $50,000. A GoFundMe has been set up for Littrell to help with her recovery.

