It's pretty well-known that vitamin C does wonders for your skin. But have you ever stopped to wonder if the game-changing antioxidant could also work on your hair? To get to the bottom of this, we chatted with Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology on the topic. "Vitamin C is one of those vitamins that is not just important for your overall health, but it also impacts your hair health," says Dr. Idriss. More on all that, as well as our favorite products to shop now below.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO