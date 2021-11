BOISE — Idaho state Sen. Ali Rabe is resigning from her post, but she’s not going far. Her move was driven by the very issue that’s been at the heart of her legislative work: The area’s housing crunch. Rabe and her fiancé have been house-hunting in Boise’s tight real estate market, and after being repeatedly outbid by full-cash offers, finally landed their dream home in northwest Boise. But it’s not in her legislative district; it’s in the next one over.

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO