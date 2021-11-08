Referees admit error in call that would’ve changed MLS playoff field (video)

It took until Week 9, but the NFL’s horrendous new taunting rule finally factored into the outcome of a game. With 3:40 left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers leading the Bears 23–20 Monday night, Chicago linebacker Cassius Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger on third down. That should have forced Pittsburgh to punt and given Justin Fields an opportunity to lead a game-tying or -winning drive. Except, Marsh was called for taunting, giving the Steelers a new set of downs. They took advantage of their new lease on life to take another 50 seconds off the clock and kick a 52-yard field goal that stretched their lead to six. (The Bears scored a touchdown to take the lead on their next possession, but the Steelers answered with a field goal and won after Cairo Santos missed a 65-yard field goal by a mile as time expired.)

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO