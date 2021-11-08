CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referees admit error in call that would’ve changed MLS playoff field (video)

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Professional Referee Organization has acknowledged an error that could’ve swung Major League Soccer’s Western Conference landscape for the MLS Cup Playoffs. Decision Day saw Colorado Rapids elevate to the No. 1 spot in the West and the LA Galaxy drop out of the playoffs after being in the top seven...

