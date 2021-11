Before shooting David Lowery’s medieval fantasy “The Green Knight,” which screens this week at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo watched every King Arthur movie he could find, he tells Variety. “To me, these films always tend to be gray, desaturated. But we wanted to make something modern, also when it comes to the casting of Dev Patel as the lead.” As Gawain leaves Camelot, forced to uphold his end of the challenge, Droz Palermo turned to “Apocalypse Now” for inspiration, finding some similarities between his ordeal and that of Martin Sheen’s Captain Willard. “He also loses his mind over the course...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO