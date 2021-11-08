CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Trailer: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

By Garth Franklin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA final trailer has been released for Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – a direct sequel to the original two movies. The story will focus on a family with Carrie Coon...

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is an entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and an 80s Amblin adventure

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13) The affectionate, warm-hearted experience that is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is pretty much what the trailer suggests it is; An entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and a spirited (and youthful) 80s Amblin adventure. This is to say that it is every bit as much a homage to the works of Steven Spielberg as it is a love letter to an iconic movie Ivan Reitman and crew committed to film almost four decades ago.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Introduces Newest Team Member

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see the returns of a number of beloved figures from the Ghostbusters franchise, but it will also be introducing an entirely new generation of heroes, with an all-new featurette shedding light on Logan Kim's character Podcast. As his nickname implies, Podcast has become an impromptu journalist, sharing his fascinations with the rest of the world, regardless of whether or not anyone else is actually listening, with this featurette helping prepare audiences for the dynamic his character will bring to the adventure. Check out the featurette below before seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it lands in theaters on November 19th.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Unveils Collaborations With Hasbro, Fortnite and More

Sony Pictures has announced a lineup of merchandise collaborations in advance of the highly-anticipated release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman, the new movie follows a mom and her two kids who discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the legacy that their grandfather left behind. Expanding on...
“Rogue Squadron” Film Delays Shoot

While there have been several features being touted as in development in the wake of the release of ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ only one “Star Wars” movie actually seemed to be headed towards production – Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” movie. Given a December 22nd 2023 release date, the project was aiming...
Teaser Trailer: “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features has released the teaser trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the second film to continue the immensely popular period TV series. The trailer, which will be attached to copies of “Belfast” in cinemas from Friday, comes ahead of the ‘Abbey’ sequel launch in theaters in March next year.
New Trailers: Outback, Silent, Son, Car, God

Netflix has premiered the full trailer for its animated adventure-comedy “Back to the Outback”. Clare Knight and Harry Cripps helm the film in which, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback.
Quick News: Search, School, Monster, Jurassic

HBO Max has announced that its comedy “Search Party” will ened with its upcoming ten-episode fifth season. The final run will debut on the streaming service on Friday January 7th. Creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will develop new projects for the streamer. [Source: THR]. The School for Good and...
“Halloween Ends” Tonally Like “Christine”?

2018’s “Halloween” went over well with critics and at the box office. This year’s follow-up “Halloween Kills” was a critical dud, but still had a strong opening weekend. With “Halloween Ends,” the third and final film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy, the plan is to make something very different to...
Trailer: Netflix & Fincher’s “Voir” Series

Netflix has released the trailer for David Fincher and David Prior’s new visual essay series “Voir”. The six-episode series celebrates cinema and the connections we each have to big screen stories, as film journalists like Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone, Tony Zhou, and Walter Chaw discuss the medium and how it can transcend.
“Hocus,” “Chip,” “Disenchanted” Updates

Disney offered some minor updates on its slate of both Disney Pictures and 20th Century Studios film content that’s coming either directly to, or day-and-date with, its Disney+ streaming service. A March 2022 release month has been set for the Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff-led reimagining of the hit family...
Next “Transformers,” “Star Trek” Delayed

Paramount Pictures has pushed back two of its major releases. The Steven Caple Jr.-directed “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which was to bow on June 24th 2022, will now open a full year later on June 9th 2023. Set in the 1990s, the film has been shooting around Brooklyn, New...
Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
Review: “Red Notice”

In the opening credits of “Red Notice,” we see a 3D printed fabrication of an artefact foreshadowing that the latest collaboration between filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber and Dwayne Johnson is nothing but the most egregious attempted forgery. Master thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) attempts an elaborate and lucrative, daring series...
Teaser Trailer: “Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild”

Simon Pegg participated in the Disney+ day presentation today and showed off the teaser trailer for “Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild,” a sixth film in the animated franchise originally setup at Fox. The cast includes Pegg as Buck, Seann William Scott as Crash, and Josh Peck as Eddie in...
