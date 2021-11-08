Final Trailer: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see the returns of a number of beloved figures from the Ghostbusters franchise, but it will also be introducing an entirely new generation of heroes, with an all-new featurette shedding light on Logan Kim's character Podcast. As his nickname implies, Podcast has become an impromptu journalist, sharing his fascinations with the rest of the world, regardless of whether or not anyone else is actually listening, with this featurette helping prepare audiences for the dynamic his character will bring to the adventure. Check out the featurette below before seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it lands in theaters on November 19th.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO